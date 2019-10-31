Another edition of the Foster Road football rivalry between Righetti and St. Joseph will highlight the final week of the area high school regular season.
The Knights, who are riding a four-game winning streak, will host the Warriors at St. Joseph’s Jay Will Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday night. The Knights will go after their second straight Mountain League title.
This is the second year of the league’s existence. It began last year, after most of the area sports programs moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section.
With area Central Section football teams split into three four-team leagues this year, the PAC 4 and Ocean League races have been decided. San Luis Obispo won the PAC 4 championship. Templeton is the Ocean League champion. Both went 3-0 in their respective leagues.
Arroyo Grande, the only Division 1 football team in the area has a bye. Several games in the area are non-league ones. Here is a look at some area games.
Righetti (7-2, 1-1 Mountain League) at St. Joseph (6-3, 2-0)
Both teams are a lock to get into the Division 2 playoffs. Righetti was a Division 2 finalist last year, while St. Joseph was in Division 1.
Darien Langley can give the St. Joseph offense big plays at either running back or safety. Brett Burress is a productive running back. Linebacker Jayce Gamble helps lead a St. Joseph defense that has been pretty good in league plays.
Righetti has a strong running game that features Christian Roseborough and Kidasi Nepa. Its quarterback, Logan Mortensen, throws an accurate deep ball. Cornerback Jake Steels helps spark the defense.
Santa Maria (4-5) at Pioneer Valley (1-8)
In the Central Section, any team that does not win a league championship can petition to make the playoffs, so the Saints, who will be the visitors last night, likely played themselves into the Division 4 playoffs by beating Morro Bay last week.
Pioneer Valley’s playoff prospects are a lot more shaky.
A headliner tonight figures to be Saints quarterback Dominick Martinez and running back Sammy Herrera against the Pioneer Valley defense that lineman Oskar Ruiz helps lead.
The Saints’ offense pretty much goes on the legs of Martinez and Herrera. The Santa Maria defense and Pioneer Valley offense have often struggled this year though Tommy Nunez is a reliable back for the Panthers.
Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez are in the Southern Section’s Channel League.
Lompoc (6-3, 3-1) goes into the 2019 version of its Lompoc Valley Big Game against Cabrillo (0-9, 0-4) hoping to get back on track come playoff time after Santa Barbara derailed the Braves’ bid for an outright league championship two weeks ago. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday night at Huyck Stadium.
Running back Leandre Coleman and a steady defense have bolstered the Braves this year. The Conquistadores will simply try to come away with something positive going into next season. Linebackers Trey Robison and Patrick Durham have been consistent for the Conway.
San Marcos (3-6, 1-3) at Santa Ynez (3-6, 1-3)
Quarterback Bennett Redell and running back Anthony Gills will try to help the Pirates rebound at home after their playoff hopes took a hit with a 33-14 loss to Dos Pueblos last week.
The Santa Ynez running attack will have to deal with a good San Marcos quarterback, Ben Partee, and a good Royals running back, Henry Herrera.
Santa Barbara (7-2, 4-0) will win the league outright if it defeats rival Dos Pueblos (3-6, 3-1).
Nipomo (4-5) has likely landed a spot in the Central Section Division 2 playoffs. The Titans will finish the regular season at Templeton (8-1), which has emerged as a top team in the area.
Standout linebacker Jesse Garza and the rest of the Titans defense will have to deal with a powerful Eagles offense.
San Luis Obispo (8-1) will finish its regular season with a non-league game at Morro Bay. An annual big rivalry North San Luis Obispo County rivalry game between Paso Robles (2-7) and Atascadero (3-6) is a non-leaguer at Flamson Middle School’s War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles this year.
Mission Prep (4-5) will wrap up its regular season with a non-league game at Valley Village Campbell Hall (4-5) after finishing a solid 2-1 in the Ocean League.
Orcutt Academy (4-5, 3-1) will play a Central Sierra League eight-man game at Fresno Christian (4-4, 3-1). Valley Christian Academy (3-4) will host Laguna Blanca (0-5) in a non-league eight-man game.