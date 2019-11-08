St. Joseph 27, Fresno Sunnyside 6 Bakersfield Stockdale 34, Righetti 24
Delano Kennedy 40, Santa Maria 20 Clovis 56, Arroyo Grande 7 Templeton 55, Fresno Roosevelt 21 Tulare Western 42, Nipomo 7 Visalia Redwood 42, Atascadero 6
Delano Chavez 24, Morro Bay 7
Santa Barbara 44, Cerritos Gahr 0 Encino Crespi 49, Dos Pueblos 14
Mission Prep 49, Bakersfield Mira Monte 21 Culver City 34, Bishop Diego 6 Riverdale Christian 24, Orcutt Academy 19
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 03.jpg
Jacob Medrano of St Joseph sacks the Fresno Sunnyside quarterback during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein, Contributor
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 01.jpg
Diego Castillo holds on to a completed pass
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 02.jpg
Darien Langley breaks a tackle during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 04.jpg
Brett Burress plunges into the end zone for a two-point conversion during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 05.jpg
Tyler Williams recovers a bad snap in the end zone for a touchdown during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 06.jpg
Darien Langley on a running play during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 07.jpg
Tyler Williams breaks up a pass attempt during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 09.jpg
St Joseph head coach Pepe Villasenor discusses a play with quarterback Hunter Barnhart
Peter H Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 10.jpg
Brett Burress finds running room during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 11.jpg
St Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart scrambles during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 12.jpg
St Joseph receiver Diego Castillo runs up the sideline during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 13.jpg
Noe Carlos of St Joseph makes a tackle during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 14.jpg
St Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart gets hit following a pass attempt during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 15.jpg
Noe Carlos makes a tackle during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 16.jpg
Darien Langley runs behind the lead block of Diego Hernandez.
Peter H Klein
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 03.jpg
Righetti wide receiver Diego Macias (right) can't quite make the catch as Stockdale Mustang Jeremiah Gradowitz looks on. The two teams faced off during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game at Righetti High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 01.jpg
Righetti running back Kidasi Nepa (1) narrowly avoids the diving tackle of Mustang defender Darius Larsuel during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 02.jpg
Righetti defender Christian Licerio (26) tackles a Mustang ball carrier during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 04.jpg
Mustang wide receiver Jeremiah Gradowitz (3) is brought down by Righetti defender Joseph Cardenas during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 05.jpg
Righetti wide receiver Casey Daniels leaps for a long pass from quarterback Logan Mortensen during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 06.jpg
Righetti quarterback Logan Mortensen (11) gets caught by Mustang defender Tucker Arias (77) during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 07.jpg
Righetti running back Kidasi Nepa (1) gets tripped up by Mustang defender Michael Gabaldon during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 08.jpg
Righetti strong safety Robert Carrancho waits for the snap during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 09.jpg
Righetti running back Kidasi Nepa (1) sprints upfield during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 10.jpg
Righetti wide receiver Casey Daniels stretches for a long pass from quarterback Logan Mortensen during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 11.jpg
Mustang wide receiver Jeremiah Gradowitz (3) is brought down by Righetti defenders Enzo Ramirez (left) and Matt Simms (right) during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 12.jpg
Righetti wide receiver Diego Macias (right) attempts a catch as Stockdale Mustang Jeremiah Gradowitz tries to prevent the completion. The two teams faced off during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game at Righetti High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 13.jpg
Righetti quarterback Logan Mortensen looks for an open man during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
110819 Righetti Stockdale Football 14.jpg
Righetti running back Kidasi Nepa (1) tries to outrun a herd of Mustangs during Friday night's CIF Division 2 playoff game against Stockdale High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Lompoc's Oscar Tenorio runs the ball in the first half of a Division 5 playoff game Friday against Glendora at Citrus College in Glendora.
Libby Cline-Birmingham, Contributor
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross throws the ball in the first half of a Division 5 playoff game against Glendora at Citrus College on Friday in Glendora.
Libby Cline-Birmingham, Contrbutor
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Sheldon Canley #20 of Lompoc runs for a first down in the first half of a Division 5 prep playoff football game against Glendora at Citrus College on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Glendora, California. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)
Libby Cline-Birmingham
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
The Lompoc sidelines look on in the first half of a Division 5 prep playoff football game against Glendora at Citrus College on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Glendora, California. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)
Libby Cline-Birmingham
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Elijah Gonzales #88 of Lompoc, left, looks on in the first half of a Division 5 prep playoff football game against Glendora at Citrus College on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Glendora, California. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)
Libby Cline-Birmingham
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Lompoc defense stops the run by Braydon Brus #3 of Glendora in the first half of a Division 5 prep playoff football game at Citrus College on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Glendora, California. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)
Libby Cline-Birmingham
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Elijah Gonzales #88 of Lompoc looks on as Glendora scores in the first half of a Division 5 prep playoff football game at Citrus College on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Glendora, California. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)
Libby Cline-Birmingham
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Luis Aguiniga #16 of Lompoc reacts after a play in the first half of a Division 5 prep playoff football game against Glendora at Citrus College on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Glendora, California. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)
Libby Cline-Birmingham
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Starting quarterback Cavin Ross #17 of Lompocin passes the ball the first half of a Division 5 prep playoff football game against Glendora at Citrus College on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Glendora, California. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)
Libby Cline-Birmingham
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Sheldon Canley #20 of Lompoc runs for a first down in the first half of a Division 5 prep playoff football game against Glendora at Citrus College on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Glendora, California. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)
Libby Cline-Birmingham
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Quarterback Cavin Ross #17 hands off the ball to Oscar Tenorio #8 of Lompoc in the first half of a Division 5 prep playoff football game against Glendora at Citrus College on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Glendora, California. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)
Libby Cline-Birmingham
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Lompoc's Adam Lazaro scores in the first quarter of a Division 5 playoff football game against Glendora at Citrus College on Friday in Glendora.
Libby Cline-Birmingham, Contributor
CIF football: Lompoc vs. Glendora
Adam Lazaro of Lompoc celebrates with teammate Ryan Morgan #5 after scoring a touchdown in the first half of a Division 5 prep playoff football game against Glendora at Citrus College on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Glendora, California. (Photo by Libby Cline-Birmingham)
Libby Cline-Birmingham
