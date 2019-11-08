{{featured_button_text}}

St. Joseph 27, Fresno Sunnyside 6

Bakersfield Stockdale 34, Righetti 24

Delano Kennedy 40, Santa Maria 20

Clovis 56, Arroyo Grande 7

Templeton 55, Fresno Roosevelt 21

Glendora 49, Lompoc 17

Tulare Western 42, Nipomo 7

Visalia Redwood 42, Atascadero 6 

Delano Chavez 24, Morro Bay 7

Santa Barbara 44, Cerritos Gahr 0

Encino Crespi 49, Dos Pueblos 14

Mission Prep 49, Bakersfield Mira Monte 21

Culver City 34, Bishop Diego 6

Riverdale Christian 24, Orcutt Academy 19

