When an offense scores 40 points one week and 35 the next, its team generally wins both games.
St. Joseph’s offense did, and the Knights did. St. Joseph defeated Pioneer Valley 40-0 then won 35-24 at San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret’s last week, knocking St. Margaret’s from the ranks of the unbeaten.
The Knights (4-3 after snapping their three-game losing streak with the two wins) will try to keep their momentum going as they start Mountain League play Friday night.
St. Joseph will host Paso Robles (2-5) at St. Joseph’s Jay Will Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Knights will try to keep an offense that features back Devin Guggia and wide receiver Darien Langley in high gear. The Knights offense has picked up under the play of senior quarterback Hunter Barnhart, who started his prep career at Paso Robles before coming over to St. Joseph last spring.
Here is a look at some other area games.
PAC 4 League
Nipomo (3-4, 1-0) at San Luis Obispo (6-1, 1-0)
The Titans snapped a three-game losing streak and did not allow a touchdown as they beat Pioneer Valley in their Mountain League opener last week for their first win on their new field.
The San Luis Obispo offense figures to give Nipomo’s defense a stiff challenge. The Tigers' attack features quarterback Emilio Corona, a baseball star who throws for 209 yards a game and runs for 63, tops on the team. Anthony Arroyo and Milo Merk are solid running backs for the Tigers.
Pioneer Valley (1-6, 0-1) at Atascadero (2-5, 0-1)
The Panthers will try to break through on the road against the Greyhounds. Most of Pioneer Valley’s hopes figure to ride with their defense, which Oskar Ruiz and Bruin Chapman help lead. Jaden Prince averages a solid 65 yards a game rushing for the ‘Hounds.
Local basketball fans got a glimpse of who will represent the Hancock College men’s and women’s basketball teams this coming season at Hancock…
Ocean League
Santa Maria (3-4, 0-1) at Mission Prep (3-4, 1-0)
The Saints go mainly behind the running of quarterback Dominick Martinez (136 yards a game) and Sammy Herrera (104). Herrera, a dangerous kickoff return man, has a 99-yard kickoff return for a score this year.
Brian Kowall runs for 142 yards a game for the Royals.
Channel League
Santa Barbara (5-2, 2-0) at Lompoc (5-2, 2-0)
The visiting Dons figure to have the only team with a chance to stop the Braves from winning another league championship.
Santa Barbara will have to deal with a balanced Lompoc offense and a solid Lompoc defense. Braves freshman quarterback Cavin Ross throws for 160 yards a game. A sturdy offensive line helps the Braves average 203 yards a game on the ground.
Darien Langley has made waves in the last week.
Leandre Coleman and Oscar Tenorio are the leading Lompoc backs. Santa Barbara has heralded quarterback Deacon Hill who throws for 208 yards a game.
Jake Knecht and Jackson Gonzales have been particularly productive receivers for Hill to throw to.
Santa Ynez (2-5, 0-2) at Cabrillo (0-7, 0-2)
The Pirates have been banged up. Anthony Gills has managed to stay healthy, and he averages 64 yards a game rushing. Lars Ladinig has caught three touchdown passes for the Pirates. He averages 39 yards a game in receptions.
Zach Ramos throws for 120 yards a game for the Conquistadores.
In another Channel League game, Dos Pueblos (1-6, 1-1) is at San Marcos (3-4, 1-1) in a rivalry game. In the Ocean League, Templeton (6-1, 1-0) is at Morro Bay (3-4, 0-1).
In one eight-man game, Valley Christian Academy (2-3, 0-1) is at winless Maricopa (0-6, 0-1) in a Coast Valley League game. In another, Orcutt Academy (3-4, 2-0) is at unbeaten Riverdale Christian (4-0, 2-0) in a Central Sierra League game that will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday.