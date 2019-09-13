Week Three was another great week of football, and we had a classic rivalry matchup to start it off. Lompoc headed to Arroyo Grande to take on the Eagles, plus Righetti and St. Joseph both took on a BCHS (St. Joe's in a tough game against Bakersfield Christian and the Warriors getting past Bakersfield Centennial) in Orcutt. Scores, videos, and photo galleries from the games are right here, along with our full game stories recapping all of the action from this evening.