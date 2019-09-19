After giving the perennial second-place team in the league a run on Tuesday, the St. Joseph girls tennis team could not do the same thing against the perennial first-place team in the league on Thursday.
With another league title last year, Arroyo Grande picked up where it left off from a run of eight straight PAC 8 League championships. The Eagles defeated the Knights (6-2, 2-2) 7-2 on a windy day at Arroyo Grande Thursday.
Peyton Dunkle, who finished second at the 2018 Central Section individuals to her since-graduated sister Delanie, won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Eagles Thursday. She teamed with Devan Doud for an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles. Doud won 7-5, 7-5 in the No. 4 singles match.
Michahjuliana Lundberg, with a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles, and the tandem of Eva Datuin and Janelle Brickey, with an 8-5 win at No. 3 doubles, gave the Knights their points.
All of the present Mountain League teams, including the Eagles and the Knights, moved over from the CIF Southern Section's PAC 8 in a switch to the Central Section last year.
The Eagles lost in the Division 1 title match last year. The Knights have moved from Division 1 to Division 2.
San Luis Obispo has been a perennial second-place team behind Arroyo Grande the past several years, and the Knights came up just short against the Tigers at San Luis Obispo Tuesday. The Tigers won 5-4 in a second consecutive marathon match for the Knights.
St. Joseph won 5-4 at Atascadero the prior Thursday in a match that took five hours.
All of the singles matches Thursday were decided in straight sets and the Eagles, with a 5-1 lead, clinched the match before the three doubles sets began. Doubles matches consisted of eight-game pro sets.
Josceline Ramirez won 6-1, 6-0 for Arroyo Grande at No. 3 singles. Sophie Mitchem won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 5, and Kaitlyn Zarate won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 6.
Ramirez and Mitchem paired up for an 8-5 win at No. 2 doubles.
Morro Bay 7, Pioneer Valley 2
After struggling to score against the defending league champs in the past, the Panthers, who have one win this season, did manage to get some this time, though the Pirates won this Ocean League match handily at Morro Bay.
Bianca Antonio, with a 7-5, 6-1 win at No. 5 singles, and Ange Rivas and Fatima Nunez, with an 8-5 win at No. 3 doubles, gave the Panthers their points.
On a day that started out warm then turned slightly chilly and very windy, the Righetti girls golf team won handily.
Girls golf
St. Joseph 246, Morro Bay 279
Behind medalist Mackenzie Taylor's 44, the Knights (4-4, 4-0) remained unbeaten in the Ocean League in 2019, shooting their best team score of the year and beating the Pirates handily on the par 35 front nine at Morro Bay Golf Club.
Four Knights broke 50 on a windy day. Bella Aldridge carded a 46, Macie Taylor came in at 48 and Lita Mahoney shot a 49. Emma Cosma carded a 59.
Nipomo 288, Santa Maria no score
The Titans improved to 4-0 in league with win against Santa Maria at Monarch Dunes
Once again, Kaitlyn Nunez led the Titans, this time shooting a career-best of 44. The Saints, with only four scoring golfers, didn't have a valid score, playing the front nine, par-36 at Monarch.
Also posting season-low scores for Nipomo were Lily Brummitt (54) and varsity newcomer Grace Knight (58).
The Titans next play Monday against Pioneer Valley at Blacklake Golf Course.
Orcutt Academy 267, Pioneer Valley 268
Behind medalist Karli Lundberg's 41, the Spartans edged the Panthers (3-4, 3-3) by a stroke at Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo, Pioneer Valley's home course.
Melissa Burns (49), Luna Sahagun (55), Lauren McClung (57) and Arianna Contreras (60) followed Lundberg for the Spartans.
Breanna Villalobos led the Panthers with a 45, with teammates Madison Hernandez (51), Julia Vargas (52), Clarissa Novella (56) and Carmen Guerrero (59) following.
Girls volleyball
Righetti 3, Mission Prep 1
The Warriors (11-6, 2-2) edged the Royals in four close sets, 25-23, 27-25, 24-26, 25-23, in a Mountain League match at Mission Prep.
Righetti setter Shanyce Valadez racked up 50 assists, and Mackenzie Kestler pounded 21 kills. Kyra Allen amassed 15 kills for the Warriors, and Katrina MacKinnon had 10.
Jahnine Ricafrente made 25 digs for Righetti. Alyssa Joseph had seven kills.
Men's soccer (Wednesday)
Hancock 2, West Hills (Lemoore) 1
The Bulldogs (2-5) broke a five-game losing streak and scored for the first time since Aug. 29 in a non-conference win on the road.
Alfredo Saavedra and Nikolai Glass scored a goal apiece for Hancock. Adrian Calderon had an assist.
Women's soccer
Hancock 1, West Hills (Lemoore) 0
The Hancock women (2-2-3) evened their record with a non-conference win in the second half of this soccer doubleheader at West Hills.
Sienna Ramirez scored the goal for the Bulldogs. Hannah Montalban had the assist.