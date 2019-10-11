Chase Reynoso can enjoy his bye Friday night knowing that he's been voted Player of the Week.
They were without top player Jake Steels. I'm not excusing it, but giving it some context and trying to understand what happened. They were a bit flat from the start and still nearly tied the game at 14 before Paraclete took complete control.
I mean, Paraclete would probably beat Righetti handily under any circumstances, but when taking something from that loss and looking at the rest of the season I wouldn't be too concerned for Righetti.
I do think Arroyo Grande next week will be a big challenge. I'm not sure how healthy either team will be by then, but it will likely decided the league championship.
2. Arroyo Grande (4-3, at Paso Robles)
The Eagles are coming off back-to-back losses, but it has been a rugged two-game stretch for AG. They lost to Bullard in OT 28-21 after building up a 21-0 lead. Then they went up north to play Menlo-Atherton, another state top 100 team, and lost 46-13.
They should get past Paso Robles setting up a big game against Righetti. The Eagles have had a tough break this year, playing all their home games away from home. Tonight's game against Paso Robles was switched to Paso before AGHS's home field is still not ready.
3. Lompoc (4-2, 1-0 vs. Dos Pueblos)
The Braves have hit their stride. Last week they racked up nearly 500 yards of offense against a depleted Santa Ynez defense. They had some real balance there, passing for over 220 yards and rushing for nearly 270.
Ryan Morgan has been a rock on offense, always coming up with clutch plays when the Braves need them. Sure it's been a bumpy ride, but don't be surprised if Lompoc keeps winning when the Division 5 playoffs start.
They shouldn't have any problems against a struggling Dos Pueblos team tonight on Homecoming.
Then it's the last regular season test, at home against Deacon Hill and Santa Barbara.
4. Templeton (5-1, vs. Santa Maria)
The biggest surprise of the season has been Don Crow's Eagles up in Templeton.
Tonight, they host Santa Maria in the Ocean League opener. I wish I was heading up there for that one as I think it could be competitive. I wouldn't be surprised if Santa Maria's offense can give Templeton's defense some troubles tonight, but I don't think it'll be enough to win the game.
The Eagles are good though. You don't often have too many seasons in which Templeton beats the team that beat Arroyo Grande (SLO).
5. San Luis Obispo (5-1, vs. Atascadero)
Moving from the Ocean League favorite to the PAC 4 League frontrunner.
The Knights are back on track. St. Joseph ended a three-game losing streak with a 40-0 rout of Pioneer Valley Friday night. The Knights moved …
I don't think the Knights will compete for the Mountain League title, but I wasn't sure where they'd be at entering the season and Pepe Villasenor has done a good job getting them to .500 at this point in the year. The lone blemish was the loss at Bakersfield Centennial, but they didn't have their QB in that one so I can understand that 10-8 loss in Bakersfield.
The Bakersfield Christian loss was disappointing, but that's a really good team. The Knights also lost to Lompoc in a game that was tight until the fourth quarter.
7. Santa Barbara (4-2, 1-0, vs. Santa Ynez)
The Dons are the second best team in the Channel League behind Lompoc and I don't figure they'll have much trouble against Santa Ynez tonight.
I do think they can give Lompoc some problems next week, but I'm not betting against the Braves, who haven't lost a league game in years.
But QB Deacon Hill has the type of talent that always gives his team a shot to win.
8. Paso Robles (2-4 vs. Arroyo Grande)
The Bearcats play some of the best Central Section teams in the preseason and should be ready for Mountain League play.
After all that think they can finish third in the Mountain League behind Righetti and AG. I'm not sure if they will beat St. Joseph next week, but they could.
LOS ANGELES — Sean McVay's first two seasons as the youngest head coach in modern NFL history were almost entirely positive times. His Los Ang…
I haven't seen Santa Ynez this year, but from what I've heard they've been decimated by injuries, which has been something of a theme this year on the Central Coast. (Cameron Iribarren, Brayden Groshart, Cullin Raney, Jake Steels, Mark Crisp are some of the many have all had major injuries this year).
There's a chance Santa Ynez can get into the playoffs, they gotta beat Cabrillo, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos to round out their season, though.
10. Santa Maria (3-3, at Templeton)
The Saints put up plenty of fight at home against SLO last week, falling 56-30.
Dan Ellington says his defense is banged up and led to the 56 points by the Tigers, though SLO's offense is pretty good against any defense.
Santa Maria has had some good wins, but I've been waiting for them to have a season-defining victory. They have that opportunity in front of them. A win at Templeton would be stunning, but they have the horses on offense to make Templeton work for it. Just not sure if that defense can slow down Tyler Kaschewski and his crew.
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 2
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 1
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 3
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 4
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 5
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 6
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 7
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 8
St Joseph vs Pioneer Valley 9
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 07.jpg
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 01.jpg
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 02.jpg
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 03.jpg
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 04.jpg
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 05.jpg
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 06.jpg
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 08.jpg
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 09.jpg
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 10.jpg
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 11.jpg
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 12.jpg
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 14.jpg
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 13.jpg
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 15.jpg
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 16.jpg
100419 Righetti vs Paraclete FB 17.jpg
100419 SM SLO Football 02.jpg
100419 SM SLO Football 01.jpg
100419 SM SLO Football 03.jpg
100419 SM SLO Football 04.jpg
100419 SM SLO Football 05.jpg
100419 SM SLO Football 06.jpg
100419 SM SLO Football 07.jpg
100419 SM SLO Football 08.jpg
100419 SM SLO Football 09.jpg
100419 SM SLO Football 10.jpg
100419 SM SLO Football 11.jpg
100419 SM SLO Football 12.jpg
100419 SM SLO Football 13.jpg
100419 SM SLO Football 14.jpg
100419 SM SLO Football 15.jpg
100119 CHS vs DP 1
100119 CHS vs DP 2
100119 CHS vs DP 3
100119 CHS vs DP 4
100119 CHS vs DP 5
100119 CHS vs DP 6
100119 CHS vs DP 7
100119 CHS vs DP 8
100119 CHS vs DP 9
100119 CHS vs DP 10
100119 CHS vs DP 11
100419 Lompoc SY football 01.jpg
100419 Lompoc SY football 02.jpg
100419 Lompoc SY football 03.jpg
100419 Lompoc SY football 04.jpg
100419 Lompoc SY football 05.jpg
100419 Lompoc SY football 06.jpg
100419 Lompoc SY football 07.jpg
100419 Lompoc SY football 08.jpg
100419 Lompoc SY football 09.jpg
100419 Lompoc SY football 10.jpg
100419 Lompoc SY football 11.jpg
100419 Lompoc SY football 12.jpg
100419 Lompoc SY football 13.jpg
100419 Lompoc SY football 14.jpg
100419 Lompoc SY football 15.jpg
100419 Lompoc SY football 16.jpg
Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy