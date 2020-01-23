Power Rankings: See which area basketball teams hold down the No. 1 spots this week

3. Santa Barbara (11-8, 4-0 Channel): The Dons have tightened their grip on the Channel League and we don't see them letting go. Cabrillo is the only team to not lose by double-digits in a league game against Santa Barbara this year.

4. Orcutt Academy (16-4, 4-0 Ocean): The Spartans are this week's biggest riser, jumping up from seventh to fourth. They also may be the year's biggest surprise. The Spartans have been improving over the years, but starting 15-4 is no easy feat. And they've done it with defense. The Spartans are the only Ocean League team listed this week.

5. San Luis Obispo (15-7, 6-1 Mountain): We probably have the Tigers a little low this week, but they did lose some steam after getting absolutely thumped by Righetti last week, 64-35. Both teams were 5-0 in league heading into that one, but SLO just didn't show up. The Tigers have been a little inconsistent overall, sandwiching the Righetti loss with a pair of decisive wins over Paso and Arroyo Grande.

6. Arroyo Grande (14-7, 4-3 Mountain): The Eagles have hit a rough patch, falling to 4-3 in league, losing three of their last five games, including a 55-51 loss at Nipomo. The 53-36 loss to San Luis Obispo was disappointing, but they did beat a decent Pioneer Valley team 61-40 on Tuesday.