We've got a mix of new and old faces for Player of the Week voting.
There's Kidasi Nepa, one of the most promising young players in the area. The sophomore had nine carries for 118 yards and a TD and caught a critical TD pass to jump-start the Righetti offense.
Lompoc's Drew Galindo is up after picking off three passes in the Braves' Saturday night win over Santa Barbara. Those were big defensive plays as the Braves held the Dons to 11 points in a 28-11 victory.
Pioneer Valley's Jayson Garcia got some love at the Round Table on Monday and he has done a fantastic job leading the Panthers on a four-game win streak. They've got a HUGE one Friday night vs. Nipomo in a showdown of teams that are both 3-0 in Ocean League play.
Vote for Player of the Week!
Dominick Martinez was productive as Santa Maria tried to keep pace with a high-flying Templeton in a 56-40 Homecoming defeat. Martinez threw three TD passes and rushed for another.
Chase Artopoeus had another solid game, throwing 4 TD passes in the Knights' Homecoming win over Atascadero.
Though there's been a carousel of QBs at Santa Ynez due to injury, Jasper Kadlec has been able to maintain consistency. He caught three passes Friday in a win over Cabrillo and they all went for touchdowns. He also rushed for a score.
Though Cabrillo wasn't able to do much on offense, Tito Miza somehow found a way to pick up yards, rushing for 85 on 23 carries with the lone Cabrillo TD.
Nipomo's Carmelo Hernandez, a bruising runner, turned into a receiver in the pivotal win over SLO, catching five passes for 98 yards and a TD.
Max Daniels, Orcutt Academy's QB, showed that he's more than capable of leading the OAHS offense with a new cast of playmakers. Missing a few skill-players in the game against Fresno Christian, Daniel had a big game, passing for three TDs and rushing for another. He totaled over 350 yards of total offense.
Thank you guys for voting! We've got two more weeks of the regular season and we'll continue throughout the postseason.
