For Week 5, we have a good mix of established players and some new names.
Of course, Adan Solis is back in the mix. The senior running back at Righetti had another monster game, topping 200 yards in the win over Dos Pueblos.
Then there's a new face, like sophomore signal-caller Bennett Redell at Santa Ynez. The Pirate had four touchdowns in the 49-21 win over Templeton.
Lompoc's junior QB, Cameron Iribarren, had a season-defining performance against St. Joseph, running for 60-plus yards on a game-clinching drive for a win over a talented St. Joseph team.
Week 5: Vote for Player of the Week
James Gilmet, a senior at Arroyo Grande, is certainly an established name. But Gilmet didn't have his typical performance led by his rushing stats. Instead, Gilmet had a hand in just about every big play for the Eagles, picking off a pass, returning a kick 95 yards for a TD, causing a fumble and still rushing the ball for consistently enough. Oh. He also blocked a field goal.
Michael Bourbon's explosiveness was on display in Pioneer Valley's first-ever win over Atascadero as he averaged over 10 yards per carry. Bourbon's also an established player.
Orcutt Academy QB Max Daniels had another big game, with 168 yards on the ground in a win over Riverdale Christian.
There's a new name in the mix for us as well, and a performance we just couldn't overlook: Mission Prep's Brian Kowall rushed for 320 yards in a big win over Fresno Christian, the CIF Central Section's defending 8-man champ. Mission Prep is playing a mixed schedule of 11- and 8-man games this year and rolled past Fresno Christian in an 8-man game.
Adan Solis, Righetti RB: 27 carries, 212 yards, 1 TD; 3 catches, 28 yards.
Bennett Redell, Santa Ynez QB: 12 for 25, 184 yards, 4 TDs, INT.
Cam Iribarren, Lompoc QB: 2 for 4, 46 yards passing, TD; 24 carries, 173 yards, TD.
James Gilmet, Arroyo Grande RB: 12 carries, 66 yards; 4 tackles, INT, blocked field goal, forced fumble, 95-yard kick return TD.
Michael Bourbon, Pioneer Valley RB: 13 carries, 138 yards, TD.
Max Daniels, Orcutt Academy, QB: 1 for 4 passing, 16 yards, TD; 11 carries, 168 yards, 3 TDs.
Brian Kowall, Mission Prep RB: 29 carries, 320 yards, 4 TDs.