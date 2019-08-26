{{featured_button_text}}

Week Zero is in the books so that means we have our first Player of the Week vote.

There's a really great mix of performances this week.

Kidasi Nepa was efficient, needing only 10 carries to top 160 yards.

Oscar Tenorio did a little bit of everything for the Braves in their win. The Braves needed the big game, too.

Devin Guggia had a somewhat similar performance. Carrying St. Joseph's rushing game with 15 carries for 72 yards and three scores and also intercepting a pass. 

Dean Tipolt had a massive defensive performance in Santa Ynez' loss to Nipomo, recording 16 tackles.

Emilio Corona led SLO to its first win over A.G. since 2008 with a nice game passing for the Tigers.

Nipomo sophomore Nate Reese ran for a 60-yard TD then caught two TD passes. 

Deacon Hill further proved that he's the real deal with a big-time game against Buena. He threw 4 TDs and ran for another. 

Kidasi Nepa, Righetti, RB: 10 carries, 164 yards, 2 TDs; 1 catch, 11 yards.

Oscar Tenorio, Lompoc, RB-DB: 13 carries, 88 yards, TD; 2 INTs, INT return TD.

Devin Guggia, St. Joseph, RB-DB: 15 carries, 72 yards, 3 TDs; INT 30-yard return.

Dean Tipolt, Santa Ynez, LB: 1  carry, 1 yard, TD; 16 total tackles, 10 solo, 1 INT. 

Emilio Corona, SLO, QB: 15 for 23, 229 yards, 2 TDs, INT; 7 carries, 40 yards. 

Nate Reese, Nipomo, WR: 60-yard TD run, 26-yard TD catch, 30-yard TD catch.

Deacon Hill, Santa Barbara, QB: 21 for 33, 277 yards, 4 TDs; 36 rushing yards, TD.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

