Week Zero is in the books so that means we have our first Player of the Week vote.
There's a really great mix of performances this week.
Kidasi Nepa was efficient, needing only 10 carries to top 160 yards.
Oscar Tenorio did a little bit of everything for the Braves in their win. The Braves needed the big game, too.
Vote for Player of the Week
Devin Guggia had a somewhat similar performance. Carrying St. Joseph's rushing game with 15 carries for 72 yards and three scores and also intercepting a pass.
Devin Guggia with the INT on the second play of this ensuing CVC drive. #cvcatsjhs pic.twitter.com/E6bTlmUOgG— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) August 24, 2019
Dean Tipolt had a massive defensive performance in Santa Ynez' loss to Nipomo, recording 16 tackles.
Emilio Corona led SLO to its first win over A.G. since 2008 with a nice game passing for the Tigers.
Nipomo sophomore Nate Reese ran for a 60-yard TD then caught two TD passes.
Deacon Hill further proved that he's the real deal with a big-time game against Buena. He threw 4 TDs and ran for another.
Kidasi Nepa, Righetti, RB: 10 carries, 164 yards, 2 TDs; 1 catch, 11 yards.
Oscar Tenorio, Lompoc, RB-DB: 13 carries, 88 yards, TD; 2 INTs, INT return TD.
Devin Guggia, St. Joseph, RB-DB: 15 carries, 72 yards, 3 TDs; INT 30-yard return.
Dean Tipolt, Santa Ynez, LB: 1 carry, 1 yard, TD; 16 total tackles, 10 solo, 1 INT.
Emilio Corona, SLO, QB: 15 for 23, 229 yards, 2 TDs, INT; 7 carries, 40 yards.
Nate Reese, Nipomo, WR: 60-yard TD run, 26-yard TD catch, 30-yard TD catch.
Deacon Hill, Santa Barbara, QB: 21 for 33, 277 yards, 4 TDs; 36 rushing yards, TD.
The Round Table has returned.