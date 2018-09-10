Week Three was the week of the dual-threat quarterback.
Three guys who can throw a bit, but really use their legs from the QB position led their teams to victories last week.
There was Jayson Garcia, Pioneer Valley's QB, rushing for 142 yards with 3 TDs while also passing for a touchdown. Dominick Martinez came in to lead Santa Maria's offense and rushed for over 200 yards in a win at Golden Valley.
Vote for the Week Three Player of the Week
Then, Arroyo Grande QB Kadin Byrne rushed for 145 yards and two scores in a big win at Lompoc.
St. Joseph's Trevor Cole also threw a TD pass, though Cole is a receiver and defensive back. He also caught a touchdown and racked up 109 yards receiving in a loss at Bakersfield Christian.
Righetti's rushing attack was still hard to stop in a loss at Bakersfield Centennial last week. Isaiah Gayfield needed just seven carries to top 130 yards, using an 80-yard TD run.
In the 8-man realm, Orcutt Academy's Donovan Miller did a little bit of everything in the Spartans' win at Lancaster Baptist.
VCA's Adam Aldana had a big game against Frazier Mountain. He rushed 12 times for 169 yards and two scores, and returned a kick for a TD while making six tackles and a sack on defense.
Jayson Garcia, Pioneer Valley QB: 2 for 5 passing, 59 yards, TD; 10 carries, 142 yards, 3 TDs.
Dominick Martinez, Santa Maria QB: 3 for 4 passing, 42 yards, TD; 23 carries, 214 yards, 3 TDs.
Kadin Byrne, Arroyo Grande QB: 5 for 10 passing, 37 yards, INT; 17 carries, 145 yards, 2 TD.
Trevor Cole, St. Joseph WR-DB: 8 catches, 109 yards, TD; 29-yard TD pass.
Isaiah Gayfield, Righetti RB: 7 carries, 136 yards, 80-yard TD run.
Donovan Miller, Orcutt Academy RB-DB: 8 carries, 123 yards, 2 TDs; 10 total tackles, INT, forced fumble, 78-yard kick return TD.
Adam Aldana, VCA RB-LB: 12 carries, 169 yards, 2 TDs; 6 tackles (2 solo), sack, 50-yard kick return TD.