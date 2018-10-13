Cabrillo has its first Player of the Week winner for 2018.
Triple-threat Mason Townes was voted the Player of the Week for games played on Oct. 5. Townes contributed in Cabrillo's narrow defeat to San Marcos on offense, defense and special teams in Week Seven.
He caught a couple passes, intercepted two passes and returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.
It's the first Cabrillo player to win the honor this season.
Townes received 475 total votes across all three of our sites. Townes beat out Santa Ynez defensive standout Tyler Germani by exactly 100 votes, as the Pirate finished with 375 total tallies.
Germani had three sacks in the win over Santa Barbara on Oct. 5. Germani and Townes played each other Friday night, with Santa Ynez defeating Cabrillo in a Channel League game at Huyck Stadium.
Righetti standout Adan Solis finished third with 188 total votes.
Check back Monday to see who is up for the Week Eight award. As always, thank you guys for voting!