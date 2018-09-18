The Player of the Week candidates this week aren't typical.
We have Righetti's entire offensive line up for the POTW award.
There's Trevor Cole and his all-around game in a win over Centennial, where he scored on three receiving TDs, intercepted a pass and returned a kick 77 yards.
Alex Sutton's line even out-does that: The Orcutt Academy standout had 130 yards rushing and a TD, a TD catch, 7 tackles, a sack and a 20-yard INT return TD.
Righetti's O-Line helped the Warriors build up a 35-0 halftime lead at Soledad. The Warriors finished with 343 yards on offense and six TDs. They're averaging over 300 yards rushing per game and 430 yards of offense in their 4-1 start.
Kadin Byrne, Arroyo Grande's QB, continued his stellar play, rushing for 3 TDs and throwing another as the Titans won their ninth straight against Nipomo, 38-0 last week.
Cash Transeth averaged over 10 yards per carry in Santa Ynez's tough loss to SLO. Tigers QB Emilio Corona powered the SLO offense with over 200 yards passing and a TD, with 48 rushing yards as they improved to 3-1 in a remarkable turnaround season.
Though Cabrillo fell to 0-5, Patrick Durham did his part, racking up 16 tackles in a losing effort vs. Buena. Durham is already over 60 tackles this season (62, 40 solo).
Trevor Cole, St. Joseph WR: 6 catches, 99 yards, 3 TDs; 4 tackles, INT, 65-yard INT return, 77-yard kick return.
Alex Sutton, Orcutt Academy RB-LB: 8 carries, 130 yards, TD; 13-yard TD catch; 7 tackles (4 solo), 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 20-yard INT return TD.
Righetti Offensive line: Henry Aguilar (OT), Chris Vargas (OG), Robert Lamb (C), Caleb Thomas (OG), Isa Villegas (OT). Rushing: 27 carries, 158 yards, 4 rushing TDs. Passing: 9 for 15, 185 yards, 2 TDs.
Kadin Byrne, Arroyo Grande QB: 4 TDs (3 rushing, 1 passing) in 38-0 win over Nipomo
Cash Transeth, Santa Ynez, RB: 14 carries, 149 yards, 1 TD.
Emilio Corona, SLO QB: 16 for 32 passing, 211 pass yards, TD, INT; 4 carries, 48 yards.
Patrick Durham, Cabrillo LB: 16 total tackles (9 solo, 7 assists), TFL, 2 pass breakups.