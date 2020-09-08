Player of the Decade: Tatiana Dunlap was the ultimate competitor

Player Profile: Tatiana Dunlap Cabrillo/St. Joseph guard (2009-2013) 2013 All-Area MVP

First Team All-CIF in 2013

Four-time All-Area Team member

CIF State champ in 2011

1,317 career points and 247 assists

678 career rebounds and 197 steals

Played at CSU San Bernardino, Cal Lutheran

Tatiana Dunlap was known as a fierce defender during her high school days at Cabrillo and St. Joseph.

Dunlap, without fail, would defend the other team's best player and was ferocious on the perimeter, using her length, speed and vision to cut off ball-handlers, deflect passes or block shots.

Though Dunlap had a reputation as an all-time great on defense, she may have been equally as good on offense. In her three seasons at St. Joseph, Dunlap scored over 1,300 points. During her senior season with the Knights, the 5-foot-8 guard averaged 23.7 points, 3.0 assists, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game as the Knights went 19-9.

As a sophomore in 2010-11, Dunlap was on the Knights' state championship winning team. She was named the Times' All-Area MVP in 2013.

Dunlap is the sixth nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade contest. Dunlap joins Valley Christian's Simone Swain, Lompoc's Danielle Morgan, Arroyo Grande's Ashlyn Herlihy, Righetti's Molly Schlemer and Cabrillo's Erin Jenkins. The Times is polling current and former coaches to develop its list of nominees for Player of the Decade.