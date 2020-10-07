Player of the Decade: Syenna Ramirez went from role player to star at St. Joseph

Ramirez is the 14th Player of the Decade nominee, and the fifth to play with St. Joseph, joining Kaitlyn Flowers, Aly Beebe, Tatiana Dunlap and Heather Madrigal. Ramirez earned All-Area Offensive Player of the Year and All-CIF honors during her senior season at St. Joseph.

"I feel like it was one of the best experiences I've ever had," Ramirez said of her St. Joseph career. "Nobody can take it away, nobody can substitute anything in my life that occurred in high school, not only playing the game but being a part of a team that was a family.

"Nobody can ever replace that."

Ramirez did not stop getting better in high school. After graduating from St. Joseph in 2015, Ramirez went on to play two productive seasons at Hancock College. In her freshman year at Hancock, Ramirez was named First Team All-Conference after she led the Bulldogs with 16.4 points a game. She added five rebounds, four assists and two steals that year. Ramirez battled through injuries in her sophomore season at Hancock but still averaged 10 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game.