Player of the Decade: Pioneer Valley's Shnyia Tell was a force under the basket

Pioneer Valley High School isn't exactly known as a girls basketball powerhouse.

As one of the area's newer high schools, the Panthers have yet to build up the rich tradition of success like St. Joseph or even Righetti have.

But make no mistake, the Panthers have encountered success on the hardwood. The first player to take the Panthers to those heights was the one-and-only Shnyia Tell.

Back in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, Tell helped lead a major turnaround at the school. In Tell's freshman season at PVHS, the Panthers went 2-10 in league games. By her junior season, the Panthers were 10-2. By her senior season, the Panthers were 11-1 and crowned league champions.

And Tell did this as a rarity. She wasn't particularly tall, quick or athletic. Tell was a ferocious competitor that out-hearted opponents, especially while working on the glass.

Tell, at 5-foot-10, averaged nearly 10 rebounds a game... for her entire four-year varsity career. She averaged a double-double in both her junior and senior seasons. She averaged 16 points, 13.3 rebounds as a senior with 2.6 steals per game. During her final two seasons at Pioneer Valley, Tell averaged about 15 points and 12 rebounds a game.

The Panthers went went 38-13 over her two final seasons after going 19-27 in her first two seasons. Tell was named the All-Area MVP as a senior in her 2013-14 season, one in which the Panthers won their first PAC 7 League title.

Tell is the 12th nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade contest.

“I don’t play basketball for the titles,” Tell said in 2014. “I don’t play it for the stats, or the awards, I play it for me. I don’t really care about anything else.”