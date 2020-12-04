Player of the Decade: Gabrys Sadaunykas left his mark at St. Joe's

Player Profile: Gabrys Sadaunykas St. Joseph G/F (2014-2016) 6-foot-4, 200 pounds Won CIF title at St. Joseph

Named league MVP in 2015-16

Averaged 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds

Played at Hancock College

Now playing at Humboldt State

Gabrys Sadaunykas wasn't at St. Joseph for very long, but he certainly left his mark there.

Sadaunykas, a native of Vilnius, Lithuania, spent his junior and senior seasons with the Knights.

As a 6-foot-4 forward, he had a good enough junior season, playing in 18 games and averaging 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Then, as a senior, Sadaunykas bumped those numbers up to 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He earned PAC 8 League MVP honors and helped the Knights capture a CIF Southern Section championship in the process.

Sadaunykas is the 11th nominee for the Santa Maria Times' Player of the Decade contest. He teamed up with back-court mate JoJo Walker to power the Knights to a 31-4 record and the CIF-SS Division 5AA title in 2015-16. Sadaunykas scored 566 points that season on 53% shooting. He also shot 35% from 3-point range, making 29 of his 83 attempts.

For his career, Sadaunykas averaged 14 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals a game. The list of players to win a CIF title and a league MVP award during their prep careers this decade is short. But Sadaunykas and Walker are both on it.