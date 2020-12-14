Player of the Decade: David Terrones helped spark epic Cabrillo turnaround

A telltale sign of a player's greatness is when opposing coaches respect them as much as their own.
David Terrones had that trait.
Of course, playing at Cabrillo High before graduating in 2010, Terrones had the respect of his own former coach Gary West. But coaches from other teams had similar feelings to the former standout guard.
When polling current and former coaches on some of the area's top players from the past decade, multiple opposing coaches mentioned Terrones, who was quickly brought up by West.
Terrones earned that reputation after leading Cabrillo to a remarkable turnaround during the 2009-10 season. After going 9-18 overall and 3-9 in the Los Padres League the year prior, Terrones and the Conquistadores won the LPL title with a perfect 12-0 mark. They finished 21-6 overall.
Terrones, a point guard, led Cabrillo in points (20.6 per game), assists (6.7) and steals (4.2) that year.
He is the 14th nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade award. Terrones topped the 1,000-point mark at Cabrillo and was a four-year varsity player who earned All-CIF honors as a senior. He scored over 530 points in his senior season alone.
Though Terrones averaged over 20 points a game, thanks in part to his 80% free throw shooting, the team turnaround at CHS was largely built on defense in 2009-10.
West was named the All-Area Coach of the Year that season after coaching his team up to wreak havoc on the defensive end of the floor for all 32 minutes of each game.
Terrones was instrumental in making that tactic pay off.
“The first thing we had to do was to get the kids to buy into the style, to realize they had to be in such great shape to play it 32 minutes a game. We knew we had to sell the captains, David and T.C. Webb, first,” West told former Times sports writer Kenny Cress back in 2010.
According to Cress, West added: “That was easy, and they got the rest of the kids to buy into it very quickly. There were 12 Davids. Like him, they all worked very hard to get better.”
Terrones told Cress back in 2010: “When (West) first showed me (the blueprint for the defense), I was excited to play it.”
But Terrones and West didn't completely ignore the offensive end of the court either. Terrones was instrumental in controlling the paced of the offense West said.
“We had to find a kid who could control the tempo, and David can control the tempo,” the coach told the Times.
“He knows when to push and when not to push."
Terrones joins the 13 previous Player of the Decade nominees who have been announced, of which there will be 16. There have been three Cabrillo nominees: Terrones, LeAndrew Knight and Chad Brodhead.
Four St. Joseph nominees have been announced: Gabrys Sadaunykas, JoJo Walker, Keith Datu and Case Bruton.
Three Arroyo Grande players have been nominated: Brent VanderVeen, Gage Gomez and Matt Willkomm.
The two Righetti nominees are Cameron Walker and Ryan McGready. The other announced nominees are Atascadero's Robbie Berwick and Mission Prep's Quinton Adlesh.
The Times has polled current and former coaches to develop its list of nominees for Player of the Decade. The rest of the nominees will be announced before a tournament-style voting contest will be held to determine the boys basketball Player of the Decade. Readers will be able to vote online at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. Players from Northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County whose final seasons where between 2009-10 and 2019-20 are eligible.
