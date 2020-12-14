Player of the Decade: David Terrones helped spark epic Cabrillo turnaround

Player Profile: David Terrones Cabrillo PG (2006-10) 6-foot, 165 pounds Scored 535 points during senior season

Averaged 20 points, 6.7 assists, 4.3 steals

Named 2009-10 All-Area MVP

Led CHS to 12-0 LPL record, league title

A telltale sign of a player's greatness is when opposing coaches respect them as much as their own.

David Terrones had that trait.

Of course, playing at Cabrillo High before graduating in 2010, Terrones had the respect of his own former coach Gary West. But coaches from other teams had similar feelings to the former standout guard.

When polling current and former coaches on some of the area's top players from the past decade, multiple opposing coaches mentioned Terrones, who was quickly brought up by West.

Terrones earned that reputation after leading Cabrillo to a remarkable turnaround during the 2009-10 season. After going 9-18 overall and 3-9 in the Los Padres League the year prior, Terrones and the Conquistadores won the LPL title with a perfect 12-0 mark. They finished 21-6 overall.

Terrones, a point guard, led Cabrillo in points (20.6 per game), assists (6.7) and steals (4.2) that year.

He is the 14th nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade award. Terrones topped the 1,000-point mark at Cabrillo and was a four-year varsity player who earned All-CIF honors as a senior. He scored over 530 points in his senior season alone.