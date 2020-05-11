Player of the Decade: Blake Truhitte put Santa Maria back on the map

+4 Central Coast Classic: Arroyo Grande's girls finished three-peat with 2010 title Top-ranked Arroyo Grande edged No. 2 Oxnard Rio Mesa 7-6 at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatic Center in Irvine in the 2010 Division 4 title game, completing a divisional three-peat for the Eagles.

In the semifinals, Truhitte rushed for 184 yards and four scores, while going 10-for-15 for 166 yards and another touchdown passing, in a 35-14 win at South El Monte. Santa Maria lost the Division 12 title game to Big Bear 37-23 as Truhitte went 20-for-28 passing, 233 yards and an interception with 152 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

"Blake knew our offensive system as well, if not better, than most of my coaches," Ellington said. "It wasn’t by chance that our winning streak started when Blake started playing both ways at QB and free safety. Like I said at the beginning, Blake was the ultimate high school football player because he accomplished things that no other Santa Maria Saint in 128 years accomplished. And he did it with flair and excitement. He was a gamer.

"The biggest compliment I could give him is he did more with less and did it at the highest level. He put Santa Maria football back on the map."

Truhitte also made 37 tackles that senior year and broke up five passes while starting both ways.

As a junior in 2016, Truhitte passed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns while also rushing for 796 yards and eight scores.