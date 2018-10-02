The Pirates are going pink Friday night.
Members of the Santa Ynez High School football team will wear pink accessories to complement their black and orange uniforms and helmets Friday night in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month while also showing support for members of the community who are fighting cancer.
Both varsity and junior varsity players will wear pink socks for the game Friday night as the Pirates host Santa Barbara in a Channel League contest. The JV game begins at 4 p.m. and the varsity game kicks off at 7.
"'Go Pink Night' is a very meaningful tradition for our football family as players, coaches, and fans honor all women and men who are fighting cancer, and to remember those special to us who have fought the battle and have lost," said Pirates head coach Josh McClurg. "We lost Carl Rio two years ago, and this year, it has hit us again within our football family. We want to make an extra effort this year to raise money for these players and their families and we want to help support them as much as we can."
Santa Ynez High School Football Boosters will hold a fundraising raffle at the game that will include a Pirate football helmet signed by all the players, a custom-made Pirate flag metal art by Cowdog Custom Metalworks, a hemp travel bag by Datsusara, and a bake sale. This year, 100 percent of the proceeds from the fundraising effort will go to two football players and their families.
If you would like to make a donation, please contact the SYHS Football Boosters at sypiratefootball@gmail.com or visit our website at www.sypiratefootball.com.