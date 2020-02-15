Pioneer Valley opens its 2020 season by sweeping Cabrillo

"We're emphasizing playing multiple positions to our guys this year," Smith said after the opener, and the Panthers did plenty of that Saturday.

Pioneer Valley catcher Valdez and starting first baseman Richie Robles drove in two runs apiece for the Panthers in the opener. Valdez and lead-off batter Nick Vasquez had two hits each for Pioneer Valley.

After coming on in relief of Esparza, Robles retired the Conquistadores in order in the sixth inning, the first time Cabrillo went out 1-2-3.

In the top of the seventh, Vicente Concola drove home AJ Simmons with an infield single for the Conquistadores. The game ended when Concola, leading off first base, seemed to turn his ankle and was slow getting up. The Pioneer Valley first baseman, after taking the throw from Valdez, gently applied the tag for the last out.

"I hope the young man can continue," Smith said after the opener. After the game, Concola seemed to be walking much better than he was when he was injured.

Austin Wolfe had two hits for Cabrillo in the opener. Seven other Conqs had one hit, and four Cabrillo players had an RBI.