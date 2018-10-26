Pioneer Valley's football team is guaranteed a spot in the CIF Central Section Playoffs. Santa Maria's football team will petition to get there.
Underdog Santa Maria, in front of a spirited overflow crowd on both sides, gave a spirited performance on its Senior Night at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium Friday night but the Panthers had enough to take a 27-14 Ocean League win in a regular season finale.
Santa Maria has never beaten Pioneer Valley in football.
The Panthers won this time on the strength of Michael Bourbon touchdown runs of 45 and 16 yards in the first half, Edgar Zacarias field goals from 24 and 22 yards out in the second and a defense that made some big stops.
Pioneer Valley finished the regular season 6-4, 4-1. Santa Maria is 3-7, 1-4. Nipomo finished a 5-0 league run with a 56-14 win at home over Templeton Friday night to win the inaugural Ocean League championship. Most of the area athletic programs moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section earlier in the year.
There are 16 slots in the Central Section Division 2 Playoffs, and Pioneer Valley is one of 14 Division 2 teams, so the Panthers are automatically in..
Santa Maria coach Dan Ellington had told his squad earlier that four wins would be necessary for the program to petition to join the Division 3 playoffs, but he had a change of heart.
"Wednesday was the deadline to petition, and how could you not if you win this game?," said Ellington.
"Our athletic director, Brian Wallace, and I talked, and we decided to petition to get in. The way the kids have played the last two weeks, they deserve to go."
Santa Maria defeated Morro Bay 42-10 at Morro Bay last week for its lone league win. There are 18 Division 3 teams and Santa Maria was ranked No. 15 in the latest maxpreps.com rankings. Santa Maria has beaten the bottom two teams in the rankings, Morro Bay and Bakersfield Golden Valley.
"The Santa Maria kids have a lot of fight," said Pioneer Valley coach John Ruiz. "Dan does an excellent job." Ellington coached the Panthers for several years before coming to Santa Maria in 2015.
After saying goodbye to the Southern Section with a Northern League championship and an appearance in the Division 12 title game in 2017, the Saints have suffered through an injury-riddled 2018, and their defense has had trouble stopping people.
With the help of defensive end Phillip Becerra, the Saints' defense gave a good account of itself Friday night. However, Bourbon snapped a 7-7 tie with a 45-yard run around left end in the second quarter, he scored again from 16 yards out before halftime and that was more than enough for the Panthers.
Sammy Herrera scored a tying touchdown from a yard out in the first quarter and brought the Saints within 21-14 with a two-yard run in the third.
Ultimately, though, the Panthers contained a pretty good Santa Maria offense. Antonio Escobedo had a big game on the defensive line for Pioneer Valley.
"We did a lot of study during the week in practice, and we were able to learn a lot about their running game," said Escobedo.
Brayan Soriano made one big fourth-down defensive stop for Santa Maria and Benjamin Bautista made another as the Saints made the Panthers settle for Zacarias field goals of 24 yards in the third quarter and 22 yards in the fourth after stopping long Pioneer Valley drives.
A holding penalty derailed a promising Santa Maria drive near the end of the first half.
"Our offense has a hard time overcoming mistakes like that," said Ellington.
"We lost our big-play guy from last year (quarterback and Times All-Area MVP) Blake Truhitte (to graduation). We're more of a grind-it-out offense now."
Both teams' leading backs were productive. Herrera ran for a game-high 153 yards for Santa Maria. Bourbon had 152 for Pioneer Valley. PV quarterback Jayson Garcia scored on a six-yard run for the first touchdown.
Santa Maria had just 30 yards passing. The Panthers, meanwhile, had an effective short passing game.
Oskar Ruiz had six catches for a total of 95 yards. Bourbon had two more, for 52. Those two accounted for all of Pioneer Valley's reception yards. Garcia would have been nine-for-nine passing, save for one dropped throw.
"We're going into the playoffs on a good note, and the kids are excited," said Ruiz after his team won for the sixth time in 2018 after three four-win seasons.
Pioneer Valley will be in the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
"Of course I'm excited for the playoffs," said Escobedo.
The Central Section playoff pairings are due out either late Saturday or early Sunday.