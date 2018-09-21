Pioneer Valley beat Atascadero 36-7 at Pioneer Valley Friday night in the final dress rehearsal before the Panthers go to San Luis Obispo next Friday night for a 7 p.m. game that will start their inaugural Ocean League campaign.
The Panthers (2-3) looked solid on both sides of the ball against the Greyhounds (0-5) as a Pioneer Valley football team beat Atascadero for the first time in the program's 15-year history. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
Michael Bourbon ran for 135 yards. He got the scoring started when he bounced a run that started up the middle to the outside and sprinted 62 yards down the sideline for a first-quarter score.
Tackle Alejandro Zepeda and defensive back Steven Fuerte helped lead a defensive charge that shut down the Greyhounds. Still, whether or not the Panthers got everything they wanted out of the game Friday night is a question mark.
It is a question mark because the status of Pioneer Valley senior Edgar Zacarias, one of the best high school kickers in the area, is unknown. Zacarias suffered an injury to his left leg, his off-kicking leg, when he was roughed on a 51-yard field goal try in the first half that fell just short..
"I sure hope," Zacarias will be ready to go against San Luis Obispo next week, said veteran Pioneer Valley coach John Ruiz.
"We'll know after he sees the doctor and the trainer."
Zacarias handled the kicking chores for the Panthers for the rest of the first half after he was hurt, He was limping noticeably on his injured leg when he came out of the locker room before the start of the second half, and he didn't play the rest of the way.
Pioneer Valley's kicking game suffered a lot when Zacarias wasn't in there.
The rest of Pioneer Valley's game didn't suffer much. The Panthers rolled up 226 yards on the ground and the defense made a goal line stand, stopping Tyler Chapman on a quarterback sneak on fourth and goal from the 1 before the Greyhounds scored in the fourth quarter against PV's second-line defense.
"I'm not going to lie, we've been a little bit lacking the last few games," before the Panthers' win Friday night, said Zepeda.
"This will give us the confidence we need going into our league opener. Atascadero played a great game. They have some big boys. I got beat a few times."
Ruiz said Zepeda was impressive in his first game with the Panthers this year. "He had to sit out five weeks because he transferred," from St. Joseph, said Pioneer Valley's coach.
Also, "Michael Bourbon played a great game."
Oskar Ruiz scored from a long way away - he turned a short pass from Jayson Garcia into a 40-yard scoring play in the second quarter - and from close in. Ruiz bulled his way in for a two-yard touchdown near the end of the first half.
Jose Pasillas rammed his way in from four yards out for Pioneer Valley's second touchdown. Zepeda tackled Chapman in the end zone for a safety after the Atascadero quarterback fumbled a snap. The Panthers led 30-0 at halftime.
Pioneer Valley recovered an Atascadero fumble on a pooch kick on the second half kickoff, and Garcia scored from the 10 on the third play from scrimmage thereafter.
Atascadero back-up quarterback Westley Cooper connected with Stephen Reyes for a three-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Garcia couldn't connect with Bourbon on two scoring chances. He overthrew a wide open Bourbon on the first play of the game, and Bourbon dropped a would-be touchdown pass later.
Still, "I felt like we were pretty crisp," Bourbon said afterward.
"We're getting to where everyone is focused on every single play. If we can do that, it'll be good," as the Panthers try to make a drive toward their stated goal, a league championship.
A much improved San Luis Obispo team (4-1) after four straight wins following a 2-8 2017, will be the first team standing in Pioneer Valley's way.
"That's going to be a hard game against much-improved San Luis Obispo," said John Ruiz. "They're well-coached, they've got a (good) quarterback," Emilio Corona who was averaging just over 130 yards passing going into the Tigers' Friday night game against Hanford West.
The Tigers were averaging just over 230 yards on the ground going into that one.
John Ruiz said the Panthers have just 40 players. They do figure to get some relief. Pioneer Valley's coach said his players who were awaiting news on their eligibility are now eligible.
Girls tennis
Arroyo Grande 9, Clovis West 0
The Eagles scored a non-league shutout win. Afterward Arroyo Grande coach Lori Hollister praised Arroyo Grande sophomore Peyton Dunkle, who has not lost a set in singles or doubles this year.
"Peyton has done a great job in Delanie Dunkle's absence," said Hollister.
Delanie Dunkle, Peyton's senior sister who has verbally committed to play tennis for Cal Poly next year, plays part of the season for Arroyo Grande's tennis team and part of the season for Arroyo Grande's golf team.
Arroyo Grande's golf team leads the Mountain League. Arroyo Grande's tennis team is tied for first with traditional rival San Luis Obispo.