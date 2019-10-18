For the second straight week, Paso Robles spurned overtime and went for two points, and the win, near the end of regulation. For the second straight time, this time at St. Joseph, the try failed.
Bearcats quarterback Braden Waterman fumbled the snap with 9.7 seconds left after Gerald Norte bulled in on fourth down from the 1 to bring Paso Robles within a point.
It was unclear who fell on the ball during the ensuing scramble, but it didn't matter. The Knights hung on to win 21-20 at Jay Will Stadium on their Homecoming Friday night, the same score the Bearcats lost by at Arroyo Grande the week before when their two-point run for the win came up a yard short.
"My heart goes out to Paso Robles — two tough losses," said St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor. "They're a great team that plays very hard. They have a good coaching staff."
The Knights looked to be headed for a pretty comfortable homecoming win, until an 85 yard interception return gave the Bearcats a hope at 21-1…
As it turned out, Brock Marcois' PAT kick after a Brett Burress five-yard run gave the Knights a 21-7 lead near the end of the third quarter was the difference.
During the scoring drive, the Bearcats made a decision they may have regretted.
They stopped Noah Skarda several yards short of the first down after he caught a third-down pass. They elected to accept a five-yard penalty on the Knights instead. Skarda caught a 33-yard pass from Knights quarterback Hunter Barhhart for a first down, and Burress scored from the 5 five plays later.
At one time, thanks to two penalties on the same play, the Knights faced a first-and-39 from their own 14 on the possession.
St. Joseph moved to 5-3, 1-0 with a win in its Mountain League opener. Paso Robles is 2-6, 0-2. St. Joseph senior Gabrielle Martinez was crowned the school's Homecoming queen at halftime. The Homecoming king will be crowned at the school's Saturday night Homecoming dance.
Fireworks lit up the Orcutt sky on Friday night after Gabrielle Martinez was named St. Joseph High School's Homecoming Queen. Go through this …
The Bearcats recovered an onside kick with 2:57 left to set up the Norte 1-yard touchdown run. After the failed two-point try, Josiah Acosta recovered the onside try for the Knights.
All that was left was for Barnhart to take a knee and preserve the win over his former team. Barnhart transferred to St. Joseph from Paso Robles last year.
Acosta said the Knights were too passive on the first onside kick.
"They got us on the first one," he said. "On the second one, we moved up and aggressively went for the ball."
Burress ran for 116 yards and two scores for the Knights and, after a series of steady gains by Burress followed by an 11-yard run by Barnhart to the Paso Robles 23 for a first down, the Knights seemed all set to tuck the game away.
They led 21-7 as the Barnhart run put the ball at the Bearcats 23. With the Knights seemingly set to eat up the clock and tuck away the game, Paso Robles' Chris Magdaleno grabbed a Barnhart pass on the next play and ran 85 yards with it for a score to get the Bearcats back in it.
Week eight was a crazy week with some close games and thrilling finishes. Righetti hosted AG, Santa Barbara took on the resurgent Lompoc Braves, plus Santa Ynez and St. Joseph had their homecoming games. See photos, videos, and stories from the games, plus we have photo galleries from the St. Joseph and Santa Ynez High School homecoming ceremonies right here.
"That play was an audible that should not have been called," said Villasenor. "It didn't matter. The boys got the stop when we needed it. The defense stepped up."
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Villasenor acknowledged, "We need to clean up the penalties."
The most costly one on the Knights came with under two minutes left as the Bearcats were driving for their last score. The Knights forced what would have been a fourth-and-one after stopping Norte at their 20. Instead, they were hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that gave the Bearcats a first down at the nine.
Linebackers Jayce Gamble and Sebastian Ramirez had a big game on defense for the Knights, who have won three straight after three straight losses.
St. Joseph will play a Mountain League game at Arroyo Grande at 7 p.m. next Friday night.
Valley Christian 44, Maricopa 16
MARICOPA — The Lions (3-3, 1-1) rolled to a Coast Valley League win over the winless Indians (0-7, 0-2).
Matt Holihan ran for 137 yards and two Lions touchdowns. He also made 12 tackles on defense.
Tyler McCoy threw for three touchdowns, to Holihan, Timmy Trenkle and Jared Moore. Josiah Heller ran for a score.
Heller, Caleb Kerley and Greg Smith all had two sacks for the Lions. VCA will play Coast Union at 7 p.m. next Friday night in the Lions' Homecoming, which will also be VCA's chance for a share of the league title.
Cross country
Dos Pueblos Invitational
Santa Maria's girls won the sweepstakes title, making them the overall girls meet champions.
Runners raced three miles on a grass course at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara.
Santa Maria's junior girls finished first, as did the Saints' junior boys. Santa Maria's sophomore girls finished second.
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 03.jpg
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 01.jpg
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 02.jpg
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 04.jpg
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 05.jpg
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 06.jpg
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 07.jpg
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 08.jpg
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 09.jpg
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 10.jpg
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 11.jpg
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 12.jpg
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 13.jpg
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 14.jpg
101819 St Joe's Homecoming 03.jpg
101819 St Joe's Homecoming 02.jpg
101819 St Joe's Homecoming 01.jpg
101819 St Joe's Homecoming 04.jpg
101819 St Joe's Homecoming 05.jpg
101819 St Joe's Homecoming 06.jpg
101819 St Joe's Homecoming 07.jpg
101819 St Joe's Homecoming 08.jpg
101819 St Joe's Homecoming 09.jpg
101819 St Joe's Homecoming 10.jpg
101819 St Joe's Homecoming 11.jpg
101819 St Joe's Homecoming 12.jpg
101819 St Joe's Homecoming 13.jpg
101819 St Joe's Homecoming 14.jpg
101819 St Joe's Homecoming 15.jpg
101819 St Joe's Homecoming 16.jpg
101819 St Joe's Homecoming 17.jpg
101819 St Joe's Homecoming 18.jpg
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Footbal 10.jpg
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 11.jpg
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 01.JPG
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 02.JPG
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 03.JPG
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 04.JPG
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 05.JPG
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 06.JPG
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 07.JPG
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 08.JPG
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 09.JPG
101819-Santa Barbara Lompoc Football 12.jpg
101819 Righetti vs AG 15.jpg
101819 Righetti vs AG 01.jpg
101819 Righetti vs AG 02.jpg
101819 Righetti vs AG 03.jpg
101819 Righetti vs AG 04.jpg
101819 Righetti vs AG 06.jpg
101819 Righetti vs AG 07.jpg
101819 Righetti vs AG 08.jpg
101819 Righetti vs AG 09.jpg
101819 Righetti vs AG 10.jpg
101819 Righetti vs AG 11.jpg
101819 Righetti vs AG 12.jpg
101819 Righetti vs AG 13.jpg
101819 Righetti vs AG 14.jpg
101819 Righetti vs AG 16.jpg
101819 Righetti vs AG 17.jpg
101819 Righetti vs AG 18.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 06.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 02.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 01.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 03.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 04.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 05.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 30.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 22.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 23.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 24.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 25.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 26.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 27.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 28.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 29.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 08.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 09.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 10.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 11.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 12.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 13.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 14.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 15.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 16.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 17.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 18.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 19.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 20.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 21.jpg
101819 CHS SY football 07.jpg
Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy