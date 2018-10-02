This is an exciting time for the Pioneer Valley girls volleyball team.
For the first time in recent memory, the Panthers are in a tie for first place. They shook off a rough first set and beat Nipomo 3-1 in an Ocean League match at Pioneer Valley Tuesday night, tagging the Titans with their first league loss and moving into a share of first place as the first half of league play ended.
Set scores were 13-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19.
Pioneer Valley moved to 10-7, 4-1. Nipomo is 9-8, 4-1. Morro Bay was 3-1 in league play going into its match Tuesday night. The Pirates swept Orcutt Academy 3-0, moving to 4-1 in league.
When Nikki Doyle was a Pioneer Valley senior in 2007, she led the Panthers into a showdown with eventual league champion Arroyo Grande for first place.
The Panthers came up short in that one. With Doyle, now Pioneer Valley's veteran coach, at the helm, the Panthers delivered Tuesday night.
"We came out nervous because they were in first place," said Pioneer Valley senior libero Sasha Brafman after she confounded the Titans' hitters by making 32 digs, and closed out the match with seven straight service points.
"Then we saw how they play, and we knew we could play with them."
After the Titans consistently got soft shots down for points over the Panthers' block, the Panthers simply out-played them.
Nipomo had trouble getting the ball past Morgan Krause (a match-high eight blocks) and had a hard time getting the ball past Brafman. All that, combined with 12 kills and 14 digs for Pioneer Valley sophomore outside hitter Amaya Yebra and three aces and 12 digs by setter Charlotte Ionata, helped add up to a big win for the Panthers.
After the first set, "They came out a lot stronger," said Nipomo coach Andrea Conaway.
"They made a lot of blocks and a lot of digs, and it was hard for our hitters to hit around that. It was hard for our hitters to get a shot down, and that helped cause a lot of mistakes on our side."
Nipomo led 19-18 when Brafman started her service series in set four, but the Titans struggled with the senior's hard, low deliveries.
"The serves went where I wanted them to," said Brafman.
Jennifer Basulto got the Panthers even with a kill. Alison Magni, who gave the Titans a lot of trouble at the net, put Pioneer Valley ahead for good with a tip shot for a point.
Brafman then served a pair of aces and Yebra smacked a kill. A Brafman ace put the Panthers at match point, and the match ended when a Nipomo shot went into the net.
The Titans simply had a hard time getting anything over Krause when she was in there.
"I try to read the hitter's feet," said Krause. "That's where I know where (the kill attempt is going).
"I go from there." Krause guessed right nearly all the time Tuesday night.
The Titans fell short despite 20 digs and 10 kills by Emma Arboit. Abbey Gutierrez had seven kills and seven aces, Nipomo libero Kaitlyn Vongvone made 34 digs, and Jenna Lane had 20 more.
"We started slowly," said Doyle. "That seems to be a pattern. It takes us awhile to warm up.
"But it really says something about our team to come back and win after being down a set in a match for first place."
The Panthers did it against the first-place team, no less.
"I really like this new league. This league is really good for us," said Doyle. The Panthers used to play in the PAC 8 League and the Titans were in the Los Padres League before both moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section earlier this year.
The PAC 8 League was the bigger of the two.
Pioneer Valley will start its second round of league play with a 6 p.m. match at St. Joseph Thursday. Nipomo will play at Morro Bay at the same time.