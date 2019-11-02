Officials salute the color guard ahead of Friday night's football game between Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley. The officiating crew was comprised of seven veterans. The game was dubbed the Armed Services Bowl to honor those that have served.
Santa Maria Saints captains display special uniforms honoring veterans before Friday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Peter Klein, Contributor
The seven members of the officiating crew that worked the Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley football game at Pioneer Valley Friday night were veterans, in terms of officiating service and service to their country.
Six of the seven had lengthy terms of service in the nation’s armed forces. The side judge, Bear McGill, is chairman of Paso Robles-based Honor Flight Central California.
That company’s stated mission “is to safely fly our veterans to Washington D.C. to experience the Memorials that were built in their honor.”
The company states that it is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that receives no government funding.
In fact, “We just flew a group of veterans out to D.C.,” McGill said shortly before kickoff Friday night.
On the 14th try, a Santa Maria football team has a win over crosstown rival Pioneer Valley.
Instead of wearing customary striped officials shirts, the officials Friday night donned solid blue shirts, with the insignia of the stars on the American flag on one sleeve and the insignia with the stripes on the flag in the other.
The line judge for the Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley game was Greg Rodriguez. The referee was Bob Rollins. The head linesman was Ron Jacobs.
The field judge was Aaron Day. The back judge was Rick Sherwood. The umpire was David Andrade.
All seven officials came in with a lot of experience, working on various officiating crews. They had just never officiated together on the SAME crew.
“This is our first time working together,” Rollins, a former command sergeant in the Army who retired after serving 27 years and on various theaters in the field of battle, said moments before kickoff in front of a capacity crowd.
