Orcutt Academy's Giselle Calderon voted Defensive Player of the Year

She was the Ocean League MVP.

“Giselle loves the game, loves the competition,” Orcutt coach Tom Robb said by phone. “She works very hard in practice.”

Arroyo Grande junior Kathleen Hutchens is the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year. She averaged 16 points a game.

The Eagles tagged Mountain League champ Righetti with its only league loss then beat the Warriors in overtime in the CIF Central Section Division 1 semifinals. Arroyo Grande lost to top-ranked Bakersfield in the sectional final.

The All-Area First Team consists of Santa Ynez junior Grace Padilla, Arroyo Grande sophomore Andrea Stajic, Santa Maria junior Carlissa Solorio, Pioneer Valley senior Ravynn Anielski and Lompoc senior Kayla Taylor.

Anielski was the 2019 All-Area MVP. This year, she averaged more than 13 points and three steals a game.

Padilla (15 rebounds, 14 points) and Solorio (16 points, 11.9 rebounds) both averaged a double-double a game. Padilla averaged nearly five steals a game.

