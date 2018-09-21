Leading the Spartans rushing attack with three touchdowns, quarterback Max Daniels guided the Orcutt Academy Spartans to a 42-0 shutout victory over the Riverdale Christian Christ Ambassadors on Friday night.
“I trust Max (Daniels) running our offense,” said Orcutt Academy head coach Ben Alberry. “He can do it through the air, he can do it with his legs.”
Orcutt Academy's 1-2-3 punch run game was unstoppable against Riverdale Christian (3-2, 1-1 Central Sierra), scoring five rushing touchdowns as Max Daniels, running back Donavan Miller and full back Alex Sutton each broke the 100-yard mark on the ground.
“Our offense is built around speed,” Daniels said. “We got around them and I was able to capitalize on that.”
Max Daniels scored the Spartans (4-1, 2-0 Central Sierra) first three touchdowns with two going for more than 50 yards. The senior quarterback didn’t waste any time on the Spartans opening drive, taking off for a 60-yard strike after being pushed out the pocket by Riverdale Christian’s defense for his first carry of the night, put Orcutt Academy up 7-0 early.
“It feels great,” Max Daniels said about leading his team to the win. “That’s what I’m told my job is and that’s what I try and do every week.”
While the Spartans’ offense was busy tallying touchdowns, the defense was in the business of collecting turnovers. Orcutt Academy’s defense finished with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
“Our guys are always moving, they’re talking, they hit the holes hard,” Alberry said about the Spartans defense. “Alex Sutton, even though they game planned for him, he’s always a presence and he got the other guys fired up.”
Orcutt Academy’s Casey Daniels intercepted Riverdale Christian quarterback Noah Barrera midway through the opening frame to set up Max Daniels second touchdown.
On the third play of the drive, Max Daniels showed off his speed against the Christ Ambassadors to find the end zone on a 51-yard run to put the Spartans up 14-0.
Alberry said after the game that the Spartans’ plan for the game was to alternate between running the ball and a hurry-up passing offense. The passing game never developed because the running game couldn’t be slowed.
“Every time I called a (run) play we would seem to score on it and never had a chance to go into our passing,” Alberry said.
Scoring his third rushing touchdown in the second quarter capped off a Spartans’ 49-yard drive, Max Daniels finished with 168 yards on the ground.
The Spartans were looking to go up 28-0 heading into halftime before fumbling the ball at the Christ Ambassadors 1-yard line for the turnover. Orcutt Academy’s defense shut down any hopes Riverdale Christian before the half when Sutton intercepting Barrera’s pass with 12 second left.
Orcutt Academy took a knee to lead 21-0 at halftime.
Following a fumble recovery by teammate Bryce Cofield on the Christ Ambassadors first drive of the second half, Miller went to work on offense. The junior running back had two rushing touchdowns in the second half for the Spartans.
Miller found the open field after breaking multiple tackles up the left side to take it to the house for a 57-yard score. Orcutt Academy finished with three rushes beyond 50 yards.
Max Daniels collected his final touchdown of the game on a 16-yard pass to wide receiving Josiah DeBruno to give the Spartans a 35-0 lead in the third. DeBruno’s touchdown catch was Orcutt Academy’s only complete of the game.
Forcing the Christ Ambassadors to turn the ball over on downs for the second time, Miller and the offense came back out to score the Spartans final touchdown on a 36-yard carry to take a running clock into the fourth quarter. Miller finished with 114 yards on 9 carries.
As Riverdale Christian was driving late in the final frame, trying to prevent a shutout, the Spartans defense came up with the stop when Sutton scooped up a Christ Ambassador’s fumble at the Orcutt Academy 19-yard line.
On offense, Sutton finished with 102 yards rushing on 13 carries.
The Spartans will be on the road next week in Lemoore to face the Kings Christian Crusaders. Riverdale Christian return home to begin a three-game stand beginning with the Laton Mustangs.