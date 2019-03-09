Opening Day finally arrived on the Central Coast.
After rained washed out nearly all opening ceremonies planned by Central Coast youth softball and baseball organizations last weekend, the skies cleared Saturday morning and it was finally time to play ball.
The Santa Maria Girls Fastpitch Softball League opened its season with its annual costume contest and opening ceremonies at Hagerman Field in Santa Maria Saturday morning. This is the club's 31st anniversary. The Santa Maria Girls Softball League is fielding 20 teams in four divisions.
Area Little Leagues also held their opening ceremonies, including Santa Maria Northside, Orcutt National, Lompoc Little League and Nipomo Little League.
Orcutt American celebrated its 50th anniversary with Opening Day at Joe Nightingale.
Santa Maria Southside Little League has its opening ceremonies scheduled for March 16. Village Hills Little League in Vandenberg is also scheduling its opening ceremonies for that date.
Santa Maria Westside held its opening ceremonies at Oakley Park in Santa Maria after being forced to take team pictures at the Boys and Girls Club last weekend.
Arroyo Grande Valley Little League postponed its opening ceremonies.
The Orcutt Youth Fastpitch Softball League held its opening ceremonies last weekend despite the rain, though the club was forced to hold the ceremonies inside the Lakeview Jr. High gym.
Most teams have canceled games and practices throughout the last two weeks. It appears the worst of the rain has come and gone as this week's forecast calls for relatively dry weather.