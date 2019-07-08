Oscar Rojas is planning to reside in the state of Connecticut in 2020.
Because the standout Lompoc Brave pitcher is committed to Yale University.
The right-hander – who has earned All-Los Padres League, All-Channel League and All-Area awards as the Braves’ top ace on the mound during his varsity career – has told The Record that he plans to attend and play baseball for the distinguished university in New Haven, Connecticut.
Rojas says Yale had him on its recruiting radar for quite some time. The Bulldog baseball coaches reached out to him and his family during the month of May about taking in an unofficial visit to the university and watching the Bulldogs in action.
And it was the trip last month that Rojas says sealed his decision to commit to Yale.
“They have been recruiting me for awhile. But when we went to watch a doubleheader against Princeton, they offered me after the second game,” Rojas said. “I couldn’t really put it into words – Yale has been my dream school.”
And after collecting his thoughts, Rojas then felt the rush of excitement that’s normally shown in aspiring college athletes who earn their first offer, or dream offer.
“I was extremely excited and honored,” Rojas said.
Because Yale is an Ivy League institution, the university doesn’t offer athletic scholarships. But, Yale offers a financial aid package that can help cover enrollment for student-athletes. The aid comes to student-athletes who meet the strong academic criteria that Ivy League schools like Yale look for.
Rojas adds that roaming around the Yale campus helped sway his decision to commit to the Bulldogs.
“The campus is a great atmosphere,” Rojas said. “I felt right at home. And the baseball team is so competitive. They have so much heart and are a family. They clearly give it 110% when they play.”
Yale finished 18-23 overall last season, but went 12-8 in Ivy League play. The Bulldogs closed 2019 by winning four in a row – with victories over Dartmouth and Princeton in doubleheader play.
Rojas has visions of studying pre-law at Yale, which places him in the Office of Career Strategy on campus.
“I’m interested in becoming a lawyer,” he says.
He also likes his Major League Baseball chances with the Bulldogs. During this past draft in June, Yale produced draft picks out of shortstop Simon Whiteman (San Francisco Giants), first baseman Griffin Dey (Detroit Tigers) plus pitchers Scott Politz (right-hander, St. Louis Cardinals) and Kumar Nambiar (left-hander, Oakland A’s).
“They have a combination of athletics and academics – both of them are extremely high,” Rojas said. “They also have one of the best defenses in the country. As a pitcher, you love that.”
Rojas has been with the Braves’ varsity team since his freshman year. And since his arrival to LHS, Rojas has been known to keep batters off balance and attacks them with an array of pitches from the fast ball to the change up.
He plans to take his official visit to the campus in August or October. He plans to sign his National Letter of Intent to Yale during the fall.
