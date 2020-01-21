Ocean League soccer: Goals from Anguiano and Bianco lift Atascadero over short-handed Nipomo

A quick goal and an early red card.

That's how Tuesday night's critical Ocean League game against Atascadero began for the Nipomo Titans Tuesday night.

Nipomo would eventually recover and achieve some stability, but it ultimately was just too much to overcome.

Atascadero, after Nipomo received a second red card and played with nine men, used an overtime goal from Martin Anguiano to defeat the Titans 2-1 at the Titans' stadium on a brisk night in Nipomo.

"They're teenagers and sometimes they'll lose their composure," Nipomo coach George Ayala said of his players. "They don't get the call that goes their way, so I think it's something to grown on. We haven't lost many games this season, so I think it's a good loss for us. It's a good chance to learn a lesson."

Nipomo's Santino Diaz was sent off with a straight red card fewer than 10 minutes into the game. The head referee ruled that Diaz hit a player with his cleat who was on the ground.

"My top scorers on the season got kicked out of the game," Ayala added. "I didn't see the fouls and I didn't see exactly what happened. But the referee said a guy was punched and my center-mid said he kicked another player."