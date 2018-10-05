Gabe Romero had to switch positions this week. The Pioneer Valley senior did just fine.
Michael Bourbon ran for a lot of his game-high 192 rushing yards behind Romero, his team's center, and Pioneer Valley's other inside blockers as the Panthers beat Templeton 38-21 in an Ocean League game at Pioneer Valley Friday night for their third straight win.
"I usually play offensive tackle," said Romero. "Our starting center is injured.
"It took me all week to get used to the switch."
Bourbon said, "Gabe Romero stepped up at center, and the whole offensive line blocked great."
Pioneer Valley kept its drive toward an Ocean League championship moving, going to 4-3, 2-0. The Eagles are 2-5, 0-2.
Bourbon scored twice. His first touchdown came after the Panthers defense sacked Eagles quarterback Jack Trimble, forcing a fumble that Antonio Escobedo recovered for Pioneer Valley at the Templeton 8.
Bourbon scored on the next play at the 6:18 mark of the quarter.
The Pioneer Valley senior's second score came when he blasted through a hole on the right side and motored in from 47 yards out with 11.1 seconds left to play in the game.
"We were just trying to kill the clock, but the offensive line was blocking great," said Pioneer Valley coach John Ruiz, "They opened a hole and Michael ran through it."
The game was a grinder most of the way. The Panthers led 10-7 at halftime, and for most of the way after intermission, the second-half touchdowns consisted of two 1-yard runs by PV fullback Oskar Ruiz, the second behind a crunching block by tackle Shawn De la Pena.
Both teams scored two touchdowns over the last 6:19. The Panthers countered Trimble touchdown passes of 24 yards to Jaron Blank and three yards to Tyler Kaschewski with a 42-yard tackle busting touchdown run by Tommy Nunez and Bourbon's 47-yarder.
The Trimble-to-Blank touchdown pass drew the Eagles to within 24-14 with 4:25 left, but Nick Tello recovered the onside kick for the Panthers.
The Eagles gave up on the onside kick after a penalty against them on their second try, following the Kaschewski touchdown reception, and kicked away.
Pioneer Valley kicker Edgar Zacarias had a big game. After missing a field goal try earlier, he hit a 32-yarder. He made all of his five PAT tries, and the Eagles' deep man watched all of his kickoffs sail into, and some nearly out of, the end zone on the fly.
Templeton has a more than capable offense, and Trimble threw for 255 yards. Kaschewski had 173 yards in receptions, including a 64-yard scoring play in which he shed several would-be tackles on a short pass to get into the end zone and get the Eagles, who had trailed 10-0, on the board.
Marino D'alfonso had three catches for a total of 35 yards, and Shane Simonin ran for 103 yards.
With the Eagles driving, Steven Fuerte stopped Simonin at the Pioneer Valley 10, a yard short of the first down on a fourth-and-four play near the end of the third quarter.
"Templeton has some good kids," said Ruiz. "Their coaching staff does a great job, and (D'alfonso is) a heck of a player."
Pioneer Valley will play a league game at Morro Bay at 7 p.m. next Friday night.