In a tale of two halves, the Nipomo defense forced five second-half turnovers to shut down Santa Maria as the Titans rolled to a 38-7 win Friday at Ralph Baldiviez Stadium in Santa Maria.
“We’re a second-half team,” said Nipomo head coach Tony Dodge. “We’re very well-conditioned and physical. By the second half we wore them down.”
Leading the Titans (4-2, 1-0 Ocean League) in the turnover battle was senior free safety Ricky Iniguez, who finished the night with three of Nipomo’s four interceptions on Santa Maria (2-4, 0-1 Ocean League) quarterback Sebastian Saiz.
“Ricky (Iniguez) played a huge game and I call him the MVP,” Dodge said.
Of the Saints' five turnovers, the Titans were able to capitalize and turn three into touchdowns.
“They came out in the second half and took it to us physically,” Santa Maria head coach Dan Ellington said. “They controlled the line of scrimmage. You have to give a lot of credit to them.”
Down one score to kick off the second half, the Titans running attack marched 60 yards down field and punched the ball in for the score on a 5-yard carry from sophomore running back Keyshawn Pu'a. Santa Maria still held a 7-6 lead following a missed point after touchdown attempt by Nipomo.
“They were physical, and we had a hard time handling their big backs.” Ellington said. “Offensively, we had too many turnovers. We took some chances down field and it didn’t work out for us.”
That score was the spark Nipomo needed, putting up 38 unanswered points to close out the game.
Following a Saints punt that was tipped by the Titans special teams’ pressure, senior Wyatt Omohundro returned the ball 65 yards for the score to give Nipomo its first lead with 6:42 left in the third.
Quarterback Brayden Groshart then completed a pass on the 2-point conversion to sophomore wide receiver Nate Reese to give the Titans a 14-7 lead. Reese finished with 62 receiving yards.
After the back-to-back touchdowns, Iniguez collected his first interception that setup a 19-yard field goal from kicker Ronaldo Flores to give the Titans a two-score lead.
“We weren’t able to run the ball so it forced us to throw the ball. It’s not something I love to do. We had some success but not enough to win this football game,” Ellington said.
Adding to the Saints second half woes, Saiz threw an interception to Anthony Perez that led to an Iniguez 3-yard touchdown run. Iniguez finished with 64 yards on the ground.
The way (Iniguez) was running the ball, him and Keyshawn (Pu'a), they’re dangerous,” Dodge said.
Pu'a finished with 84 yards rushing, leading the Titans run game.
The fourth quarter saw both teams exchange a series of turnovers. Iniguez picked off Saiz again at the Santa Maria 28-yard line. The Titans handed the ball back to the Saints two plays later, fumbling the ball 6 yards from the goal line.
With Saiz leading the Saints across the 50, the senior quarterback was picked off by Iniguez who returned the interception 65 yards from 1-yard deep in the end zone.
A penalty on the return pushed Nipomo back 15-yard but that didn’t slow the Titans down. Senior running back Luis-Diego Riquelme broke loose for a 50-yard rushing touchdown with 1:33 left in the game to put the Titans up 31-7.
Less than a minute after Riquelme scored, Santa Maria fumbled deep in its own territory with Nipomo’s defensive lineman Moses Andrade coming up from the scrum with the ball in the end zone for the defensive score.
The first half was a much different ballgame for the Titans as the Saints’ defense controlled the tempo. Santa Maria forced Nipomo to punt three times in the half, holding the Titans to three-and-out drives twice.
“We had way too many penalties,” Dodge said of the Titans first half performance. “We moved the ball at points and then we would shoot ourselves in the foot. We hurt ourselves that half.”
The Titans crossed midfield in the opening frame on the back of their running game until the Saints defense stalled the drive at their own 25-yard line, bringing out Nipomo’s field goal unit. The 42-yard field goal attempt was shanked left and was no good.
Groshart got things going with Nipomo’s passing game with about a minute left in the half to put the Titans in scoring position. Groshart connected with Nate Reese followed by a 41-yard completion to Wyatt Omohundro to get Nipomo to Santa Maria’s 28-yard line.
The Saints defense didn’t falter, shutting down Nipomo’s momentum again, forcing a turnover on downs to close out the half.
Nipomo defense got to Saiz three times in the half with Pu'a, Carmelo Hernandez and Joey Garza each collecting a sack on the quarterback.
The Saints only score came off a 61-yard touchdown completion from Saiz to John Rojas to cap off an 80-yard drive early in the second frame.
Both teams continue in Ocean League action next Friday. Nipomo will host the Morro Bay Pirates at Titan Stadium while the Saints will be on the road to face the San Luis Obispo Tigers at Holt Field.