Nipomo got off a fast start Wednesday, and Santa Maria couldn't really threaten the Titans thereafter.
Garrett Sellers popped in the first of his seven goals 13 seconds in, the Titans scored again 1:16 later and Nipomo cruised to a 15-6 win in an Ocean League boys water polo game at Santa Maria's Karl Bell Aquatic Center.
The Titans moved to 2-3 in the Ocean League. The Saints are 3-11, 1-3.
Besides the seven Sellers goals, Coleman Brown tossed in three goals for the Titans. Drew Kringle scored three times for the Saints, and Aidan Lange tallied twice.
The Titans played a tough two-meters defense in the first quarter and, with Brown and Eric Ahler helping Nipomo jam up everything the Saints tried to get into the two-meters area, Santa Maria struggled to get shots off.
"We really stress to our defenders keeping the ball out of the two meters area, because we know (goalkeeper Jordan Cramer) can stop the shots from the perimeter," said Nipomo coach Cody King.
The Saints did stay away from the two-meter area after the first quarter, they did try to get things going from the perimeter and Cramer helped make sure that they weren't consistently successful.
He was also consistently uncorked effective long passes to spark an effective Nipomo counter attack.
Nipomo and Santa Maria moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section earlier this year, and King said his defenders are still getting used to the way referees call Central Section games.
"There's a little less contact allowed in the Central Section, and our players are still adjusting to that."
Still, "Our guys did a good job of dropping back on defense," said King.
Sellers had five goals at halftime, and the Titans had a 7-1 lead at intermission.
Santa Maria couldn't get closer than the halftime margin in the second half.
Ahler started the second half scoring with a goal at the 6:43 mark of the third quarter as the Titans' attack started opening up more. Nipomo scored twice in the last minute of the third.
Both teams were shut out on their first three power plays and finally converted on their fourth. Santa Maria finished two-for-five on power plays. Nipomo was one-for-five.
Both teams will play 5 p.m. Ocean League games next Wednesday. Nipomo will play at Pioneer Valley. Santa Maria will host Morro Bay.
Morro Bay 20, St. Joseph 5
Ryan Galanski scored three times and Jordan Jones tallied twice for the Knights (2-2) who lost an Ocean League game to the Pirates at Paul Nelson Pool.
Girls water polo
Nipomo 9, Santa Maria 2
The Saints struggled to get passes off against the Titans' tight-marking defenders and Nipomo eased to an Ocean League win at Santa Maria's Karl Bell Aquatic Center.
The Titans moved to 9-2, 3-0 with the win in the second half of this boys-girls doubleheader. The Saints are 2-9, 1-2.
Nipomo started the scoring 48 seconds into the first quarter.
Melicose Araujo, Meghan Abbott and Claire Wellenkamp scored two goals apiece for the Titans. Madilyn Elise Arguijo and Daisee Ortega tallied for the Saints.
Nipomo led 9-0 about midway into the fourth quarter. The Saints avoided being shut out when Arguijo, and then Ortega, scored for the Saints in the last four minutes.
Ortega and Marisa Velasquez both played a strong defensive game for Santa Maria.