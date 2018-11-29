Though the Ocean League championship was won outright, the league's football MVP honor was split three different ways.
Carmelo Hernandez and Ricky Iniguez, both seniors at Ocean champion Nipomo, and Pioneer Valley senior Michael Bourbon all earned a share of the league's Most Valuable Player award Wednesday.
Hernandez and Iniguez helped the Titans go 5-0 in Ocean League play and advance to the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs. Bourbon helped Pioneer Valley to a second-place finish in league and also a Division II playoff berth.
Nipomo defeated Pioneer Valley 14-13 in a game that ultimately decided the league champion.
Iniquez led the Titans in rushing with 119 carries for 738 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass while making 25 solo tackles on defense and intercepting four passes.
Bourbon led the Panthers in rushing, carrying the ball 103 times for 892 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes for 388 yards and a touchdown.
Hernandez carried the ball 33 times for Nipomo, rushing for 299 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 14 passes for 163 yards and three more touchdowns. The senior also racked up 61 total tackles on defense (46 solo) with 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Nipomo, coached by Tony Dodge, finished 8-3 on the season. Pioneer Valley went 6-5.
Three Titans made the Ocean League First Team offense: senior lineman Tab Miller, sophomore running back Keyshawn Pu'a and junior kicker Ronaldo Flores.
Two Pioneer Valley players earned First Team offense honors: junior lineman Mark Martinez and junior fullback Oskar Ruiz.
Santa Maria has one player on the First Team offense in senior lineman Joaquin Jesus.
The rest of the First Team is made up of San Luis Obispo lineman Charles Lincoln, receiver Max Soltero, quarterback Emilio Corona and utility player Jeremiah Fitzsimmons; Templeton lineman Kade Gaertner, receiver Marino D'Alfonso, quarterback Jack Trimble, running back Shane Simonin and tight end Mason Barbour.
Nipomo has five players on the First Team defense: senior lineman Joey Garza and junior Nicholas Dostal, senior linebacker Anthony Perez and junior Jesse Garca and senior defensive back Wyatt Omohundro.
Pioneer Valley has four players on the First Team defense: junior lineman Tony Escobedo, linebacker Bruin Chapman, defensive back Steven Fuerte and punter Edgar Zacarias.
Santa Maria's Gustavo Velasco is the lone Saint on the First Team defense.
The rest of the First Team defense is made up of San Luis Obipso's Garner Dubois and Scott Andree and Templeton's Blayne Twisselman and Ezekiel Mendez.
Nipomo players on the Second Team offense are junior lineman Oscar Anderson, freshman receiver Nate Reese and senior running back Luis Diego-Riquelme.
Pioneer Valley's Daniel Torres, Jose Hernandez and quarterback Jayson Garcia are on the Second Team offense.
Santa Maria has sophomore running back Sammy Herrera and John Rojas, a receiver, on the Second Team.
Nipomo's Jahrizon Reyes and Jayson Davis are on the Second Team defense.
Pioneer Valley's Alejandro Zepeda, Edwin Romero and Adrian Garcia are on the Second Team defense.
Santa Maria has senior Philip Becerra, Nathaniel Hernandez and Kenneth Olpindo on the Second Team defense.