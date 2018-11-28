Morro Bay's 2018 boys and girls water polo, and girls volleyball teams are all champions of the inaugural Ocean League.
Morro Bay also has the Ocean League MVP in two sports and the co-MVP in another. Here is a rundown of the All-Ocean League boys water polo, girls water polo and girls volleyball teams.
Boys water polo
The MVP is Morro Bay senior Noah Esenwein.
Four of Esenwein's teammates, seniors Owen Brumit, Lief Anton and Ganron Stuegel and junior Lukas Esenwein, are on the All-League First Team. So are Nipomo seniors Jordan Cramer and Garrett Sellers, Santa Maria senior Aiden Lange and St. Joseph senior Ryan Galanski.
The Second Team consists of Santa Maria junior Drew Kringel and sophomore Nate Andrade; Nipomo juniors Lucas and Erik Ahler; Morro Bay senior Marcel Adis and sophomore Zyon Sauhs; St. Joseph junior Justin Jones; and Pioneer Valley senior Gervesh Nanalis.
Pioneer Valley sophomore Angel Aguilar, Santa Maria sophomore Justin Gutierrez, St. Joseph junior Aden Anderson and Nipomo freshman Louis Dimodica all earned honorable mention.
Girls water polo
The co-MVPs are Morro Bay senior Violette Nava and Nipomo senior Carly Billinger.
Morro Bay and Nipomo finished 1-2 in the Ocean League, and the All-League First Team consists of players from those teams. The First Teamers are seniors Skyllar Evans and Zoe Makowetski, and junior Jessa Maurer of Morro Bay, and juniors Meghan Abbott and Emely Acosta, and senior Melirose Araujo of Nipomo.
The Second Team consists of Santa Maria junior Madilynn Arguijo and sophomore Diana Gomez; Nipomo juniors Claire Wellenkamp and Monique Camacho; Morro Bay seniors Elena Witmer and Matilda Laurie; and Pioneer valley junior Alyssa Cuevas.
Pioneer Valley junior Stephany Martinez, Santa Maria senior Danika Delauer and Nipomo sophomore Kendall Diaz earned honorable mention.
Girls volleyball
The league MVP is senior middle hitter/middle blocker Delany Siegmund of Morro Bay.
Siegmund racked up a team-high 198 kills and 40 blocks as she helped the Pirates to the first Ocean League championship.
Her teammate, senior Kennedy Robinett, is on the All-League First Team. So are Pioneer Valley seniors Morgan Krause and Charolette Ionata; Nipomo sophomore Kaitlyn Vongvone and senior Emma Arboit; St. Joseph junior Ally Caresia; and Orcutt Academy sophomore Zaley Bennett.
The Second Team consists of Santa Maria senior Angelica Cruz; Orcutt Academy sophomore Grace Lamica; Morro Bay sophomore Elle Ginn; St. Joseph sophomore Olivia Laggren; Nipomo freshman Jasmine Vongvone; Pioneer Valley sophomore Amaya Yebra; and Nipomo senior Shelis Canton.
Pioneer Valley senior Sasha Brafman, Santa Maria senior Maria Rios, Orcutt Academy junior Mariah Lopez, St. Joseph sophomore Tessa Domingues and Nipomo senior Jenna Lane all earned honorable mention.