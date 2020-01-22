Ocean League hoops: Joey Garcia triggers Nipomo's win at Pioneer Valley

The final score belied how all but the last 6:30 went. There were eight lead changes in the second quarter alone.

During the last 6:30 the Panthers almost literally stopped scoring. Trevino scored at the 6:27 mark. Morin tallied with 2:32 left. That was it.

“We went long stretches without scoring,” said Pioneer Valley coach Ross Rivera. “That happens to everyone during games. Unfortunately, it happened to us at the worst possible time.

“But I have no complaints at all, basketball-wise or anything else. Our guys did everything possible to try to win. They played as hard as they possibly could. That’s all I can ask for.”

Ikeda, during one six-year stint and a second, longer 15-year stint, served 21 years in the Arroyo Grande program, all as an assistant. This is his first year at Nipomo and his first as a varsity head coach.

“This was a big win for us,” he said. “We kept pace with Templeton, who we play Friday,” at home.

“It would be nice to be leading the league right now but it’s good to be playing for second place,” said Garcia.

At press time, Nipomo and Templeton were tied for second place. Morro Bay led the league at 6-0.