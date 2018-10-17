Orcutt Academy golfer Karli Lundberg missed qualifying for the CIF Southern Section regional tournament by one stroke last year.
Lundberg made sure she would have a post-season this year.
The Orcutt Academy junior was the medalist Wednesday at the inaugural Ocean League Individual Qualifier. Golfers needed to shoot 95 or better over 18 holes at the Santa Maria Country Club to advance to the CIF Central Section Area 1 Tournament, a Division 1 tourney. Lundberg, the league MVP, shot a 92.
"I missed advancing by one stroke last year. That was painful," said Lundberg.
"Making it (to the area tourney) makes my year, I guess."
Lundberg was one of just two of the 23 golfers who advanced. Runner-up Margaret Heffernan of Mission Prep was the other. Heffernan shot a 93.
"I thought it went pretty well today," said Lundberg. "I only had one rough hole, No. 15. That was my blow-up hole."
The Area 1 tourney will take place at 9 a.m. Monday at the Paso Robles Golf Club. Orcutt Academy was one of several area high school athletic programs who switched from the Southern Section to the Central Section earlier this year..
The league MVP honor, plus First and Second All-Ocean League spots, was decided on the basis of a combination of Wednesday and prior results.
Seven golfers made the First Team. Seven more made the second.
St. Joseph and Morro Bay tied for the inaugural Ocean League championship. However, Nipomo was the only league team to shoot a team score at the league finals that was good enough advance to an area sectional tournament.
The Titans moved on by winning the Ocean League Finals with a team score of 546. Golfers started the tournament at the Avila Beach Golf Resort Monday, and some needed to finish up there Tuesday.
Nipomo will compete at the Area 2 Sectional Tournament at Lemoore, a Division 1 Tournament, next Thursday.
Mountain League Qualifier
Alford earns spot in CIF tournament
Righetti’s Claire Alford won the Mountain League’s CIF Central Section individual qualifier Wednesday at the Links Course in Paso Robles.
Alford shot a 4-over par 76 to earn medalist honors. She was the only Mountain League golfer from the Santa Maria area to advance to the first round of the CIF Central Section individual tournament.
Arroyo Grande and Atascadero qualified as teams with all their golfers automatically qualifying for the Central Section individuals which will be played next Monday at the Paso Robles Golf Club course.