The Nipomo Titans are the inaugural Ocean League champions.
“I told (the team) at the end of the game that it’s really continued success that started with a group four years ago when we won CIF. They built the foundation and now this group is continuing the success,” said Nipomo head coach Tony Dodge.
Senior running back Ricky Iniguez carried the Titans (8-2, 5-0) to a 56-14 victory, knocking off the Templeton Eagles (3-7, 2-3) in the season finale to finish league undefeated at 5-0 at Titan Stadium on Friday night.
The Eagles offense jumped out early on the Titans, scoring twice before Iniguez went to work for Nipomo.
“Much respect to Templeton’s offense. They are a high-powered, 400-yards-a-game (offense) and they are a very dangerous offense,” Dodge said. “They got on us in a hurry.”
Running back Shane Simonin capped off the Eagles 76-yard opening drive with a 21-yard touchdown. Following the score, Templeton caught Nipomo off guard with an onside kick from kicker Mike Medina.
“That’s our little avalanche, Mikey (Medina), our kicker, perfected that in practice all by himself,” said Templeton head coach Tyler Lane. “We’ve used it quite a bit this year.”
The played worked as planned as Templeton came up with the ball, allowing Simonin to score for the second time on a 37-yard carry. The Eagles were up 14-0 with 8:55 left in the opening quarter.
“What I really liked was our guys attitude on the sideline. I look over and we’re not scared, we’ve been here before,” Dodge said. “All right boys, let’s go, let’s reset.
Reset is exactly what the Titans did, going on to score 56 unanswered points to close out the game.
Collecting 191 yards in the Nipomo win, Iniguez broke loose for 4 consecutive rushing touchdowns in the first half.
“We were down 14-0 in the first quarter and I knew I needed to make some big plays and I had to step up for my team,” Iniguez said.
Iniguez scored from 14 yards out, 32 yards, 25 yards and 4 yards, giving Nipomo a 14-point lead over Templeton.
“It’s senior night, I told Ricky that he needed to have a huge night to put him in the league MVP running and he did it,” Dodge said. “All his credit has to go to our offensive line, (Templeton) couldn’t stop us from running blast and those holes were huge.”
While the offense was busy scoring points, the Titans’ defense was closing in fast on the Eagles as momentum built for Nipomo in the first half.
With Templeton at the goal line, looking to score for the third time, the Titans defense came up with a big stop to keep the Eagles from getting the touchdown. Lane sent out the field goal unit for a 26-yard attempt that sailed wide of the goal post.
“They lined up and took it to us,” Lane said. “That’s what it boiled down to.”
The Titans defense also joined in on the scoring frenzy in the second quarter.
Inside the Nipomo 10-yard line, Templeton quarterback Jack Trimble stepped back for a pass as strong safety Anthony Perez and the defense swarmed. Perez made contact as Trimble released the ball, throwing an interception to defensive end Jayson Davis.
“We called a special blitz,” Perez said about the defensive call. “I ran in there and stuck him.”
Davis found the open field, turning on the jets for the 91-yard pick 6 to give Nipomo a 35-14 lead.
“That play was made by Anthony Perez. He’s the one who lit up the quarterback and the ball came out right into JD’s lap,” Dodge said. “Awesome job tonight.”
The final touchdown for the Titans in the first half came on a 21-yard carry by Luis-Diego Riquelme. Nipomo scored five times in the second quarter to take a 42-14 lead into the break.
Nipomo’s passing game added two more scores in the second half before the horn sounded.
Junior quarterback Brayden Groshart connected with Riquelme for a 9-yard score to open the third quarter and give the Titans a running clock for the remainder of the game.
In the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Chad Shusterich found wide receiver Jerico Becerra open for a 23-yard touchdown.
Wrapping up the season at 8-2 is Nipomo’s best record in school history heading into the playoffs. The Titans finished the 2009 season with a 7-3 win-loss total under former head coach Russ Edwards.
“It really means the kids are buying into my program,” Dodge said. “I expect greatness. I want to be great, not just good, so I push everyone to be great and they responded.”
Winning the Ocean League title marks the second league title for Dodge at the helm of the Titans. Dodge coached Nipomo to a 4-0 league record in 2016 to claim the Northern League championship.
Nipomo awaits the announcement of its seeding and opponent in the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs. Team seedings and pairings for the football playoffs will be released Saturday at 3 p.m. according to the Central Section website.