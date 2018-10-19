FOOTBALL
Thursday
Channel League
Santa Barbara 44, Cabrillo 12
Friday
Channel League
Dos Pueblos 35, Santa Ynez 28
Lompoc 47, San Marcos 7
Ocean League
Nipomo 14, Pioneer Valley 13
Santa Maria 42, Morro Bay 13
San Luis Obispo 42, Templeton 38
Mountain League
Arroyo Grande 35, Atascadero 0
St. Joseph 46, Paso Robles 14
Bye Week: Righetti
8-Man Football
Thursday
Non-league
Valley Christian Academy 58, Trinity Christian 42
Friday
Central Sierra League
Orcutt Academy 49, Laton 28
Mission Prep 56, Alpaugh 0
Nipomo 14, Pioneer Valley 13
Nipomo;0;7;7;0;-;14
Pioneer Valley;0;7;6;0;-;13
SCORING
Second Quarter
PV - Jayson Garcia 1 run (Edgar Zacarias kick)
N - James Porter 20 pass from Brayden Groshart (Ronaldo Flores kick).
Third Quarter
PV - Garcia 1 run (kick failed).
N - Groshart 1 run (Flores kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Nipomo - Luis-Diego Riquelme 4-33; Keyshawn Pu'a 13-32, Groshart 4-31, Carmelo Hernandez 6-26, Nate Reese 1-24. Pioneer Valley - Christian Morin 4-36, Michael Bourbon 7-27, J. Garcia 15-21, Daireyan Bolden 4-17.
PASSING: Nipomo - Groshart 14-20-2, 154. Riquelme 1-1-0, 40. Pioneer Valley - Garcia 6-13-0, 84. Morin 0-1-0, 0.
RECEIVING: Nipomo - Wyatt Omohundro 4-55, Cole Bajema 3-34, Porter 1-20, Reese 3-15, Pioneer Valley - Bourbon 4-74.