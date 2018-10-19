Try 1 month for 99¢
101918 Pioneer Nipomo Football 006.jpg
Buy Now

Pioneer Valley receiver Michael Bourbon snags an interception during Friday night's game against Nipomo.

 David DuBransky Contributor

FOOTBALL

Thursday

Channel League

Santa Barbara 44, Cabrillo 12

Friday

Channel League

Dos Pueblos 35, Santa Ynez 28

Lompoc 47, San Marcos 7

Ocean League

Nipomo 14, Pioneer Valley 13

Santa Maria 42, Morro Bay 13

San Luis Obispo 42, Templeton 38

Mountain League

Arroyo Grande 35, Atascadero 0

St. Joseph 46, Paso Robles 14

Bye Week: Righetti

8-Man Football

Thursday

Non-league

Valley Christian Academy 58, Trinity Christian 42

Friday

Central Sierra League

Orcutt Academy 49, Laton 28

Mission Prep 56, Alpaugh 0

Nipomo 14, Pioneer Valley 13

Nipomo;0;7;7;0;-;14

Pioneer Valley;0;7;6;0;-;13

SCORING

Second Quarter

PV - Jayson Garcia 1 run (Edgar Zacarias kick)

N - James Porter 20 pass from Brayden Groshart (Ronaldo Flores kick).

Third Quarter

PV - Garcia 1 run (kick failed).

N - Groshart 1 run (Flores kick).

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING: Nipomo - Luis-Diego Riquelme 4-33; Keyshawn Pu'a 13-32, Groshart 4-31, Carmelo Hernandez 6-26, Nate Reese 1-24. Pioneer Valley - Christian Morin 4-36, Michael Bourbon 7-27, J. Garcia 15-21, Daireyan Bolden 4-17.

PASSING: Nipomo - Groshart 14-20-2, 154. Riquelme 1-1-0, 40. Pioneer Valley - Garcia 6-13-0, 84. Morin 0-1-0, 0.

RECEIVING: Nipomo - Wyatt Omohundro 4-55, Cole Bajema 3-34, Porter 1-20, Reese 3-15, Pioneer Valley - Bourbon 4-74.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Alumni Fresno State