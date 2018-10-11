Nipomo freshman Kacie Slover won the girls varsity race and St. Joseph senior Joseph Domingues Jr. was the runner-up in the boys varsity race at the Central Coast Athletic Association's Mountain League Mid-Season Meet on the rugged 5K Fairbanks Course just outside of San Luis Obispo Thursday.
Paso Robles' Pablo Cortes won the boys race. Damian Gallivan from Paso Robles finished third.
Nipomo senior Devin Diaz finished fourth with a time of 16:34.
Paso Robles topped the boys team standings with 50 points to runner-up San Luis Obispo's 53. Arroyo Grande finished third in the seven-team field with 60, Nipomo was fourth with 116, St. Joseph wound up fifth with 142 and Righetti was seventh at 179.
San Luis Obispo won the girls meet with 21 points. Second-place Paso Robles scored 61. Arroyo Grande was third with 62 and Righetti was fourth in the five-team field with 111. Nipomo and St. Joseph did not score.
Girls tennis
Ocean League Meet
Morro Bay's Sierra Redman entered the Ocean League Girls Tennis Tournament unbeaten for the year in singles competition.
She is still unbeaten in singles competition.
The top-seeded Redman defeated third-seeded Sarah Hickenbottom of Nipomo 7-5, 6-0 at Pioneer Valley High School Thursday to win the inaugural Ocean League singles tournament.
Top-ranked Natalie Kissee and Sammy Vaicius of Templeton won the doubles championship. They beat teammates Sage Gleason and Chloe Ehrke 6-3, 6-2 in the title match.
The top six singles and doubles finishers advanced to the Area Tournament which will take place Oct. 26 and 27 at San Luis Obispo High School. The top four singles and doubles placers in that tourney will compete in the CIF Central Section Tournament.'
Top finiishers from the Ocean League, Mountain League and a league to be determined will take place in the Area Tournament.
Fourth-seeded Avery Munster of Mission Prep beat second-seeded teammate Izzi Marshall 6-1, 6-1 for third place in the Ocean League singles competition.
Seventh seed Ellena Koirsheli of Morro Bay beat unseeded Katherin Abbate of Mission Prep 2-6, 6-4 (11-9) for fifth place. Fifth seed Karyme Calderon of Santa Maria beat Abbate 6-0, 6-0 for sixth place.
Seventh-place singles and doubles finishers will be the first alternate for the Area Tournament.
Mountain League
Top-ranked Arroyo Grande senior Delanie Dunkle completed an unbeaten four-year league run, defeating second-ranked sister and sophomore teammate, Peyton Dunkle, 6-2, 6-1 at San Luis Obispo for the singles championship.
After she won her third straight singles championship, Delanie Dunkle helped the Arroyo Grande girls golf team win a Mountain League min-tournament at Rancho Maria later in the day. Dunkle shot a 43 over nine holes, second-best on the team.
Delanie Dunkle, who has committed to play for Cal Poly next season, won two CIF Southern Section's PAC 8 League singles championships before the Eagles moved to the Central Section's Mountain League.
Dunkle won a league doubles title with Mary Waterman her freshman year.
Seven Arroyo Grande players finished in the top six in singles or doubles and qualified for the Area Tournament.
Josceline Ramirez finished fifth in doubles. Arroyo Grande tandems Emma Mostajo and Devan Doud, and Elaina Smolin and Sophie Mitchem finished fourth and fifth respectively in doubles.
Girls golf
Ocean League mini-tournament
St. Joseph, with a team score of 261, beat second-place Morro Bay by four strokes to win this league mini-tournament at Morro Bay.
Karli Lundberg of Orcutt Academy and Margaret Heffernan of Mission Prep were the co-medalists. Both shot a 47. Golfers played nine holes.
Pioneer Valley finished in third place at 268. Nipomo was fourth at 271, Orcutt Academy was fifth at 281 and Santa Maria was sixth at 283.
Brooke Panzardi of Nipomo, Taylor Joller of Morro Bay, Sophie Cordova of St. Joseph and Ashley Gutierrez of Pioneer Valley all shot a 49. All of them were team leaders.
Kailani Balderama led Santa Maria with a 50.
St. Joseph teammates following Cordova were Lita Mahoney with a 50, Samantha Plemmons with a 52, and Mackenzie Taylor and Macie Taylor, both at 56.
Mountain League mini-tournament
Claire Alford of Righetti was the medalist with a 39 over nine holes at Rancho Maria. Arroyo Grande won the team title with a 226, well ahead of runner up San Luis Obispo (244).
Righetti finished third at 248. Paso Robles was fifth at 256 and Atascadero was fifth at 265.
Karley Pinkerton led Arroyo Grande with a 41. Teammates following were Delanie Dunkle (43), Sora Park (46), and Claire Marshall, Ava Mankins and Sidney Pruett, all at 48. The latter three's scores were averaged for the team total.
Some team leaders included Cati Newton for San Luis Obispo (45), Kayla Hernandez for Paso Robles (48) and Cairo Murphy for Atascadero (48).
Girls volleyball
San Luis Obispo 3, Righetti 1
Jenna Wuethrich had nine kills and Mackenzie Kestler had seven for the Warriors (15-14, 2-9) who dropped a Mountain League match 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16 at San Luis Obispo.
The Warriors have one league match remaining. Righetti coach Charlie Koertge said that the Warriors are ranked third in the CIF Central Section's Division 3 and will petition to get into the playoffs.
Nipomo 3, Orcutt Academy 2
The Titans (6-2 Ocean League) defeated the Spartans in five sets for the second time in a league match. This time, the scores were 28-30, 25-19, 25-17, 20-25, 15-13 at Orcutt Junior High School, Orcutt's home site.
Abbe Gutierrez racked up 13 kills for the Titans. Kaitlyn Vongvone amassed 38 digs and seven aces, and Jenna Lane served three aces.