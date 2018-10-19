Pioneer Valley drew consecutive five-yard false start penalties after its second touchdown. Nipomo incurred just one after its second score.
That made a big difference.
Pioneer Valley kicker Edgar Zacarias' try after Jayson Garcia's second one-yard touchdown run was wide right. Nipomo kicker Rodrigo Flores' try, from five yards closer than the Zacarias try after Nipomo quarterback Brayden Groshart scored on a one-yard sneak, went right between the uprights and gave the TItans a come-from-behind 14-13 win at Pioneer Valley Friday night.
Flores also put the Titans (7-2, 4-0) alone at the top of the inaugural Ocean League standings. Groshart scored the tying touchdown with 1:04 left in the third quarter. Then Flores kicked the winning extra point.
"My (offensive) line came through for me, they have my back," said Flores after he made the biggest kick of his life thus far.
"They protected me and I was able to make the kick."
Nipomo spoiled Pioneer Valley's Homecoming. The Panthers (5-4, 3-1) were bidding for their first outright league championship.
They can still get a share of the league championship, but that will only happen if Pioneer Valley wins at Santa Maria as expected and Templeton upsets Nipomo at Nipomo when the regular season ends next Friday night.
San Luis Obispo beat Templeton 42-38 Friday night, so the Eagles (3-6, 2-2) are out of contention for a share of the league championship.
Senior Brigette Vargas-Hernandez was crowned Pioneer Valley Homecoming queen at halftime. An announcement was made over the PA system that PV's Homecoming king would be crowned at the Homecoming dance Saturday night.
In this particular big game at Pioneer Valley, the defenses were way ahead of the offenses all night.
Besides, Pioneer Valley punter Zacarias and his counterpart, Ricky Iniguez of Nipomo, kept making the opposing offenses work long fields thanks to their long punts.
"Both defensive lines controlled the line of scrimmage," said Nipomo coach Tony Dodge.
"Our defensive line controlled things inside, and that let me make a lot of plays," said Nipomo senior Carmelo Hernandez after he had a big game at defensive end.
In fact, a defensive play set up the first score. Pioneer Valley defensive back Michael Bourbon intercepted Groshart at the Nipomo 35 and returned the ball to the 8. That set up Garcia's one-yard touchdown run around right end early in the second quarter.
After Zacarias punted the ball 71 yards for a touchback, the Titans answered with an 80-yard scoring drive. Luis-Diego Riquelme hit Wyatt Omohundro with a perfectly-placed halfback option pass for 40 yards to the Pioneer Valley 27. Groshart threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to James Porter two plays later, with 1:13 left in the half.
The touchdown catch was Porter's only reception of the night.
Lineman Alejandro Zepeda and defensive back Edwin Romero helped lead a Pioneer Valley defense that denied the Titans several chances to ice the game in the fourth quarter.
Flores missed on field goal tries of 44 and 41 yards. The missed 41-yarder came after a holding call wiped out an Omohundro three-yard scoring run. Thanks in part to penalties, the Titans went steadily backwards before Flores missed the field goal try.
Both teams have high-powered running offenses. Both were underwhelming Friday night.
Nipomo had 174 yards, but couldn't pop any key big gainers. Pioneer Valley had a mere 84 yards.
The defenses contained both teams' leading backs,, Keyshawn Pu'a for Nipomo (32 yards Friday night) and Bourbon for Pioneer Valley (27).
The game often more resembled a penalty-filled week zero game between these teams (these squads opened against each other more than once in the past) than a high stakes battle for first place.
Nipomo was hit with 13 accepted penalties. Pioneer Valley incurred 11.
Both teams will be in the playoffs in their first year in the CIF Central Section. Both are part of a 14-team Division 2 field. There are 16 Division 2 spots.
St. Joseph 46, Paso Robles 14
St. Joseph held up its end of the bargain Friday night, staying undefeated in Mountain League play to set up one of the biggest showdowns this rivalry has ever seen.
The Knights rolled past Paso Robles in a league game played at Flamson Middle School in Northern SLO County, meaning the Knights and rival Righetti will play for the Mountain League title Friday night.
St. Joseph is 7-2 on the season 3-0 in league games. Righetti, which had a bye Friday, is 8-1 and also 3-0 in Mountain League play, meaning Friday's game at Righett is a winner-take-all extravaganza.
On the second play from scrimmage Friday night in Paso, the Knights scored on a 36-yard pass from quarterback Chase Artopoeus to Trevor Cole.
Paso Robles scored a touchdown in response, but couldn't convert the two-point conversion for a 7-6 score.
The Knights added to their lead with another Artopoeus touchdown strike, this one going to sophomore Darien Langley for 30 yards.
Nathan Halsell added a 31-yard field goal to make the score 18-6.
Artopoeus then hit Halsell, the team's kicker who doubles as a tight end, on a 10-yard pass to help set up Langley's run for a touchdown.
Billy Collins ripped off a 30-yard touchdown run, giving St. Joseph a 32-6 lead. EJ Brinez then caught a touchdown pass and Artopoeus found Cole for another scoring strike for the Knights' final points.
Friday's game is scheduled to be broadcast live on santamariatimes.com, with the pre-game show starting at 6:45 p.m. from Warrior Stadium.
Women's Cross Country
Western State Conference Finals
RIVERSIDE - Hancock College freshman Michele Marceleno qualified for the Southern California Regional with a 33rd-place finish.
Marceleno ran the 5K course in 22 minutes, 52 seconds.
With four runners, the Bulldogs did not have enough runners to score. Teammates following Marceleno were Alondra Cordova (64th place), Amaris Baxter (74th) and Luisa Chavarria (78th).
The So Cal regional is set for the weekend of Nov. 2 at Norwalk-based Cerritos College.
High School Cross Country
Mt. SAC Invitational
WALNUT - Nipomo senior Devin Diaz finished second in 16 minutes, 20 seconds in the Boys Division 4 race. The course was just short of three miles.
Nipomo freshman Kacie Slover finished fifth in 20:12 in the Girls Division 4 race. Teammate Iliana Murguia was 12th in 21:18.
Men's soccer
Oxnard 4, Hancock 1
The Condors beat the Bulldogs (5-8-3, 0-3-0) in a Western State Conference game at Hancock.
Juan Chavez, with an assist from Saul Ayuso, scored the Hancock goal.