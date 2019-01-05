The Santa Maria-Arroyo Grande boys soccer game and the Pioneer Valley-Nipomo girls basketball match-up will highlight the Central Coast week in sports.
Santa Maria's boys soccer team (14-0-3, 1-0-0) is unbeaten under coach Eduardo Cuna this season. Arroyo Grande, under coach Eliseo Romero, is 17-1-1, 1-0-0.
Both teams are in their first season in the Central Section Mountain League after moving from the Southern Section to the Central Section earlier this year.
Santa Maria's Saints (counting two of their three ties) have posted 10 shutouts this year. Arroyo Grande has eight, so the game matches two defenses that have been stingy this year.
The game is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday on Arroyo Grande's home pitch. If the game comes off, that is. The weather forecast calls for a wet week in the area, and the Eagles play their home games on grass.
The Saints have scored 70 goals this year. The Eagles have just 43, but they have given up just nine goals. The Saints have given up 11.
The Pioneer Valley-Nipomo girls basketball game (6:45 p.m. tipoff Friday at Nipomo) will be for first place in the Ocean League.
The Panthers are 11-7, 5-0 under second-year coach Michael Bloodworth. The Titans are 11-7, 4-0 under veteran coach David Mendez. Every other team in the league has at least two losses.
Defense has been both teams' main hallmark. Nipomo gives up an average of 42 points a game. Pioneer Valley gives up 45.
The Titans average just over 55 points a game. The Panthers average just under 52.
Pioneer Valley guards Ravynn Anielski and Chyanna Medina Tell average 17 and 12 points respectively. Aalyah Moreno averages just under 10, and she has given the Panthers big points production several times when they have needed it most.
No stats were available for the Titans. Clarissa Simonson, Kacie Slover and Kat Anderson have often been their most consistent scorers.