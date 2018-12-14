Righetti forward Jaelynn Guzman, open on the right side, took Sayra Ashanti's pass, drove, and knocked a right-to-left shot into the net in the fifth minute Friday night.
Kayla Minetti took an Ashanti pass, drove down the left side and scored goal number two in the 12th minute.
The suspense as to the final outcome was all but gone.
Righetti and St. Joseph played on pretty even terms afterward. Guzman, in a scramble in the St. Joseph penalty box, booted the ball into the net from just about the goal line in the 17th minute of the second half and the Warriors scored a 3-0 win over their Foster Road rivals in a Mountain League girls soccer game.
Both schools joined the majority of the area athletic programs in moving from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section earlier this year. With the win in the clash between former PAC 8 League rivals, Righetti moved to 3-1-2, 1-1-0. St. Joseph is 5-4-0, 0-1-0.
Righetti's lone loss this year came at Atascadero Tuesday night in the Warriors' inaugural Mountain League game. The Greyhounds won a shootout 3-2 after the teams tied 3-3 in regulation.
This is Righetti coach Cesar De Alba's first year with the team and, "For sure, since Cesar's stepped in there's been an improvement with the team," Minetti, a junior who is in her third year of varsity soccer, said.
"We're getting there," said De Alba. "With these girls, the biggest thing is the chemistry. The chemistry is really coming along.
"We're winning balls in the air, which I'm very pleased about. We have a lot of young girls who played on the JV last year that we're bringing along."
Guzman, a sophomore, is one Righetti varsity member who played on the junior varsity last season.
"It took me quite awhile to get used to the speed at the varsity level," she acknowledged.
"Slowly but surely, it's coming along."
The Righetti defense, Minetti said, has come along nicely. Glenneda Gonzalez, Macey Cochran and Jillian Bernal all played a big part in the Warriors keeping the Knights off the board.
Righetti goal keeper Carissa Freeman made 13 saves, all but one of them routine. Freeman, with a big save, stopped a St. Joseph drive deep in the Warriors' penalty box in the first half.
"Our defense is ahead of where it was at this point last year," said Minetti.
"They don't let much get past them. We trust them."
St. Joseph had just one decent scoring opportunity in the second half. A pretty good shot by Braidyn Cossa hit the side of the net to the left of th e left post.
With the Knights down 2-0 in the first half, St. Joseph's Karina Plata stole the ball and drove downfield. She was fouled just outside the penalty box, but the Knights couldn't convert the free kick.
"We never really recovered from those two early goals," said St. Joseph coach Al Garcia.
After those scores, "I made an adjustment in the back, and we pretty much shut them down after that," Garcia said.
"Their forwards are good, and I had to make an adjustment. We gave up a sloppy goal in the second half."
Garcia said former starters Ana Pule, the team's goalkeeper, and Malia Pule, a defender, left the team, and that forced him to make some quick adjustments before the Righetti game.
"I brought up a freshman, Brenna Sohsini, from the JV team and she was our goalie tonight," said Garcia.
"She was understandably pretty nervous. She made five saves."
Garcia said, "I'm really sad that the Pules are no longer with the team."
Righetti will play a non-league game at 6 p.m. next Tuesday night at Nipomo. St. Joseph will host Arroyo Grande at 6 p.m. next Wednesday night in a Mountain League game.
Paso Robles 2, Pioneer Valley 1
Alison Magni scored in the second half for the Panthers (1-5-1, 0-2-0) who lost a close Mountain League game to the Bearcats at Paso Robles.
Boys basketball
Carpinteria Tournament
Santa Maria 79, Fillmore 56
Thomas Segel popped in 25 points, Jon Garcilazo scored 18 and the Saints (5-5) beat the Flashes (6-7) at Carpintria High School for their second win in as many games at this tournament.
The Saints 49 points in the first half and knocked down 14 3-pointers in the game.
Pablo Rivera scored 10 points and pulled down four rebounds for Santa Maria. Sly Espinoza and Kobey Paellan scored eight points apeice. Austin Peinado snared 10 rebounds.
"We came out with a lot of energy tonight and played good team basketball," Santa Maria coach Dave Yamate said in an email.
Santa Maria will play Ojai Thacher at 12 p.m. Saturday at Carpinteria in a pool semifinal.
Valley Christian Academy 39, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 36
The Lions (3-3, 1-1) edged first-year Coast Valley League member San Luis Obispo Classical Academy in a CVL game at the San Luis Obispo school.
Jamin Magness scored 13 points for VCA, Richard Matias added 12 and Andrew Sparlin had eight.
Girls basketball
Mustang Classic
Righetti 58, San Francisco Mission 30
SAN FRANCISCO — The Warriors (3-2) broke the game open with 21 points in the second quarter and rolled to a tournament win at Lincoln High School.
Paityn Persson led Righetti with 14 points. Alijah Paquet put in 11.
Valley Christian 38, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 12
Maley DeBernardi and Lindsay Mikkelson both had a double-double as the Lions (4-1, 2-0) eased to a Coast Valley League win over the Grizzlies at first-year CVL member San Luis Obispo Classical Academy.
De Bernardi racked up 11 points and 10 steals. Mikkelson amassed 10 points and 11 steals.
Grace Cose pulled down 11 rebounds, and Jenna Mason scored eight points for the Lions (4-1, 2-0).
Men's basketball
Los Angeles Southwest Classic
Hancock 75, Santa Ana College 69
LOS ANGELES — The Bulldogs (9-2) built a 47-21 halftime lead then squeezed out a win over the Dons for their second win in as many games at the tournament at Los Angeles Southwest College.
Reserve Mike Mensah led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Hancock College starters Spirit Ricks and Glenn Jordan added 17 and 16 points respectively.
Santa Ana's Jared Springer led all scorers with 19 points.
Hancock will play host L.A. Southwest at 7 p.m. Saturday night.