Mountain League basketball: Malia Cabigon scores 20 to lead Righetti rout of Nipomo

Righetti coach Desiree Hitch had her team work some on its offense in recent workouts, Righetti point guard Natalie Garcia and forward Malia Cabigon said, but their veteran coach didn’t stress the offense much.
“Coach really had us working a lot on defense,” said Cabigon.
“Defense was the big thing for us in practice,” Garcia echoed after Righetti pulled away for a 57-39 Mountain League win over up and coming Nipomo at Nipomo Tuesday night.
The Warriors out-scored the Titans 21-7 in the fourth quarter and moved to 18-2, 7-0 to start the second half of Mountain League play. The Titans, who have been showing well and have no seniors, are 16-5, 4-3.
Righetti needed two made free throws from Alex Paquet in the last three seconds to edge Nipomo 60-59 at Righetti Dec. 17. No such heroics were necessary for the Warriors this time.
Cabigon, scoring consistently from inside and out, put in a game high 20 points. Paityn Persson, taking advantage of good lob passes from her guards, added 14 points for Righetti.
Kat Anderson was the only player who scored with regularity for the Titans. She had 19 points, nearly half of Nipomo’s points total.
“We wanted to keep them out of the middle,” said Garcia.
.@RighettiGBB standout Natalie Garcia talks breaks down the Warriors’ solid defensive game plan in decisive Mountain League win over Nipomo tonight. pic.twitter.com/nI0kvllrC2— SMTSportsDesk (@SMTSportsDesk) January 22, 2020
Anderson drove the lane effectively in the first half and the Titans, turning the Warriors over consistently from late in the first quarter to the end of the half, trailed just 27-24 at halftime. Anderson had 12 points then.
Anderson pulled the Titans to a brief 27-27 tie when she nailed a 3 early in the third. The Warriors shut off the Titans’ inside game nearly completely after that, and the Titans couldn’t get their long range shots to fall.
“They really packed it in (on defense), and we just lost control on getting the ball inside,” said Nipomo coach David Mendez.
“Kat did a good job of driving the lane in the first half. We just completely lost sight of that in the second.”
Garcia rebounded her own miss and scored to put Righetti ahead for good, 29–27 at the 5:37 mark of the third.
Leah Miller scored for Nipomo at the 5:48 mark of the fourth quarter to cut Righetti’s lead to 41-35. That was it for the home team’s scoring until the 2:01 mark of the fourth.
The Titans offense went down the drain with a series of turnovers and missed shots. Garcia and then Persson scored inside to put Righetti’s lead back at 10, 45-35.
Mishila Garcia, with a 3-pointer and a 2 within 29 seconds of each other, put Righetti ahead 52-35 at the 2:28 mark of the fourth, and Righetti cruised home. Both Garcias finished with eight points.
Natalie Garcia effectively shadowed high-scoring Nipomo freshman point guard Makennah Simonson. With Natalie Garcia defending her most of the way, Simonson scored seven points.
“Coach told me (Simonson) would be my defensive assignment,” said Righetti’s point guard. “I just tried to stay between her and the basket.”
Hitch credited Madisyn Cutliff with helping the Warriors hold their own after Cabigon incurred her fourth foul at the 7:12 mark of the fourth.
Cutliff came in when Cabigon came out. “Maddie really has a strong presence in the lane, and she’s strong on the boards,” said Hitch.
Cabigon came back in at the 4:48 mark. She did not foul out.
Righetti will play at San Luis Obispo at 6:30 p.m. Friday night. Nipomo will play at Arroyo Grande at the same time. Both games are Mountain League ones.
Girls wrestling (Saturday)
Santa Maria's girls wrestling team finished third at the Born Vicious Tournament in Bakersfield, and every Saint finished at least sixth.
Jennifer Hernandez (121 pounds) and Laura Negrette (heavyweight) both notched second-place finishes. Isela Velasquez (111 pounds), Ana Cruz (121), Jennifer Lopez (137) and Mariana Tello (189) all finished third.
Mercedes Yglesias (131 pounds), Itzel Vera (160) and Ana Duran (heavyweight) all finished fourth. Adriana Sanchez (101 pounds) and Natalia Calderon (116) both finished sixth.