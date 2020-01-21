Mountain League basketball: Malia Cabigon scores 20 to lead Righetti rout of Nipomo

Anderson drove the lane effectively in the first half and the Titans, turning the Warriors over consistently from late in the first quarter to the end of the half, trailed just 27-24 at halftime. Anderson had 12 points then.

Anderson pulled the Titans to a brief 27-27 tie when she nailed a 3 early in the third. The Warriors shut off the Titans’ inside game nearly completely after that, and the Titans couldn’t get their long range shots to fall.

“They really packed it in (on defense), and we just lost control on getting the ball inside,” said Nipomo coach David Mendez.

“Kat did a good job of driving the lane in the first half. We just completely lost sight of that in the second.”

Garcia rebounded her own miss and scored to put Righetti ahead for good, 29–27 at the 5:37 mark of the third.

Leah Miller scored for Nipomo at the 5:48 mark of the fourth quarter to cut Righetti’s lead to 41-35. That was it for the home team’s scoring until the 2:01 mark of the fourth.

The Titans offense went down the drain with a series of turnovers and missed shots. Garcia and then Persson scored inside to put Righetti’s lead back at 10, 45-35.