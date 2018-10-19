St. Joseph held up its end of the bargain Friday night, staying undefeated in Mountain League play to set up one of the biggest showdowns this rivalry has ever seen.
The Knights rolled past Paso Robles 46-14 Friday in a league game played at Flamson Middle School in Northern SLO County, meaning the Knights and rival Righetti will play for the Mountain League title Friday night.
St. Joseph is 7-2 on the season 3-0 in league games. Righetti, which had a bye Friday, is 8-1 and also 3-0 in Mountain League play, meaning Friday's game at Righett is a winner-take-all extravaganza.
On the second play from scrimmage Friday night in Paso, the Knights scored on a 36-yard pass from quarterback Chase Artopoeus to Trevor Cole.
Paso Robles scored a touchdown in response, but couldn't convert the two-point conversion for a 7-6 score.
The Knights added to their lead with another Artopoeus touchdown strike, this one going to sophomore Darien Langley for 30 yards.
Nathan Halsell added a 31-yard field goal to make the score 18-6.
Artopoeus then hit Halsell, the team's kicker who doubles as a tight end, on a 10-yard pass to help set up Langley's run for a touchdown.
Billy Collins ripped off a 30-yard touchdown run, giving St. Joseph a 32-6 lead. EJ Brinez then caught a touchdown pass and Artopoeus found Cole for another scoring strike for the Knights' final points.
Friday's game is scheduled to be broadcast live on santamariatimes.com, with the pre-game show starting at 6:45 p.m. from Warrior Stadium.
8-man football
Orcutt Academy 49, Laton 28
Max Daniels had three passing touchdowns for the Spartans, also rushing for a score. Casey Daniels caught a pair of touchdowns and Alex Sutton racked up 174 yards rushing and a score.
Mitchel McMann led the defense with 16 tackles and two sacks. Donavan Miller scored in two different ways, once on a run and another on a kick return.
The Spartans host unbeaten Mission Prep (8-0) Friday night at Pioneer Valley.