Mountain biking: Santa Maria Valley composite team gears up for 2020 campaign

"He'll probably go to the World Championships in Germany," Gamberutti added. "He could be in the Olympics. Maybe not in the next Olympics, but the ones after that."

The coach notes that not all his riders are at the elite level.

"We have complete beginners," Gamberutti said, adding that new riders are always welcome.

Jacob Koll-Antles, a sophomore at Orcutt Academy, has been on the team for two seasons and got his start on two wheels riding dirt bikes.

"It's more of a team sport because you have everyone encouraging you and you're doing everything as a team, but you have to ride for yourself," Koll-Antles said. "You can't be fully focused on everyone else. You have to do it for your own satisfaction sometimes."

Gamberutti is fully immersed in the area cycling scene and that has helped him foster his love for the sport.

"People can reach me at Main Street Cycles, I work there full-time as the service manager," he said. "That's been a nice way to meet people who are into it. There are entry-level bikes that will get you going. But this is a travel sport, we travel to all the races, to San Diego, Orange County, Castaic."

There will be a race at Lake Cachuma, the SoCal Championships this year, Gamberutti said. That race is scheduled for May 9-10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0