Mission Prep's football team rolled to an unbeaten preseason, league season and postseason.
The Royals won the CIF Central Section 8-man title after claiming the Central Sierra League championship.
It wasn't a surprise that the Royals, who went 11-0 overall and 6-0 in CSL play, took in quite a haul in CSL All-League honors.
Mission Prep two-way standout Brayden Farr was named the Central Sierra MVP.
Orcutt Academy gave the Royals their toughest league challenge and Spartan Alex Sutton was named the CSL Co-Defensive MVP along with Mission Prep junior Dalton Strouss.
Mission Prep running back Brian Kowall was named the CSL Offensive MVP.
Farr finished the season with 128 tackles and 19 tackles-for-loss on defense. He also piled up six sacks and picked off two passes. On offense, Farr rushed for 604 yards and scored 12 times.
Kowall rushed for 2,013 yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior. He finished the season with 2,527 all-purpose yards.
Strouss finished the season with 131 total tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss, four sacks and four interceptions.
Orcutt Academy quarterback Max Daniels was named to the First Team offense, along with teammate Sutton, who is a sophomore.
Other Orcutt Academy players to earn First Team honors were David Conable, a senior defensive back, and kicker Josiah DeBruno, a sophomore kicker.
Sutton had one of the most versatile and productive seasons of any player in the CSL. He finished the year with 1,282 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 141 yards and six more scores.
But it was on defense where Sutton produced the most eye-popping numbers.
The sophomore linebacker totaled 125 tackles, with 89 solo stops and 16 tackles-for-loss. He also had five sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles, two blocked punts and a blocked field goal. He returned a fumble and an interception for touchdowns.
Daniels was an efficient passer and chain-moving rusher at quarterback for the Spartans. He completed 48 percent of his passes (55-for-114) for 918 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions and scored 16 times on the ground while racking up 667 yards on 89 carries.
Conable earned First Team defensive honors after picking off three passes and making 35 stops on defense.
Orcutt Academy's Dylan McIntire was named to the Second Team defense. Orcutt Academy sophomore offensive lineman Marc Valdez and senior defensive lineman Mitchel McMann earned Honorable Mention.