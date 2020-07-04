You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lompoc Unified joins area schools and delays plan to resume athletics

Lompoc Unified joins area schools and delays plan to resume athletics

061220 Lompoc Community Track 06.jpg
Buy Now

It appears the newly renovated field at Huyck Stadium will remain unused as Lompoc Unified School District delayed its plan to resume athletic activities on campus amid the coronavirus pandemic. The district had hoped to start summer conditioning practices on Monday.

 Len Wood, Staff

Lompoc Unified joined other Central Coast schools that are delaying the planned resumption of athletic activities on campus. 

Lompoc High and Cabrillo High had planned on resuming activities on their campuses beginning Monday. But the district determined Friday night that plan was no longer viable due to the spike in COVID-19 cases across the region and state. 

The decision was made to "maintain the safety and health of staff and students amidst an increase in cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County and increased restrictions by Gov. Newsom," a district statement released Saturday morning said. "LUSD has postponed the July 6 start date."

LUSD has not determined a new start date for practices.

"The district will consult the County of Santa Barbara prior to allowing practices to take place," the LUSD statement said. 

Lompoc High was set to host a full slate of summer conditioning workouts starting Monday morning, with cross country, water polo, volleyball and football athletes working out on campus.

"Student and staff safety continue to be our number one priority. We know how much students were looking forward to getting back out there, we were too. Once we can safely resume fall sports, we plan doing so," LUSD superintendent Trevor McDonald said according to a statement released Saturday. 

San Luis Obispo County schools were also hoping to resume athletic activities next week but the public health office issued a denial of those plans. Santa Maria Joint Union High School District had also planned to  resume activities on Monday, but the district also opted to push that date back. 

"Lompoc Unified School District is committed to athletics and other extracurricular programs as essential to our students' educational experience," Dick Barrett said according to a district statement, an LUSD school board member. "Their first priority, however, is the health and safety of the students, staff and the entire community.

"The district is disappointed to have to postpone these highly anticipated practices and will work diligently to safely begin practices as soon as safely possible. This is disappointing for everyone, but we need to make sure kids are safe."

Santa Barbara County did not report testing results Friday night and won't report results through the Independence Day weekend. There were 161 confirmed cases in the Lompoc area as of Thursday.

California had about 250,000 cases of coronavirus disease and suffered around 6,300 deaths, according to the most recent data available.

All states reported a combined 57,000 new cases Friday, the third record day for cases this week according to the COVID Tracking Project. There were 721,000 new tests processed Friday nation-wide, resulting in a positivity rate of 7.9%. There were 635 deaths reported in the nation Friday.  

Santa Barbara County announced Thursday that all beaches would be closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Beach-goers would be allowed to participate in activities in the water but sitting, standing or sunbathing was banned through Sunday. No umbrellas, beach chairs or coolers were allowed at county beaches Friday, Saturday or Sunday. This came after 111 new cases were reported in the county on Thursday alone.

Santa Barbara County had 3,261 confirmed cases as of Thursday night. There's been a total of 44,164 total tests administered, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, resulting in a positivity rate of 7.4 %. On June 1, Santa Barbara County had a positivity rate of 8.6%, reporting 1,669 cases on 17,609 tests with 110 inconclusive. On May 1, the rate was 11.1% with 506 positives on 4,106 tests.

There were eight deaths in the county by May 1. That number climbed to 12 as of June 1 and the total deaths in the county stood at 29 on July 3.

As of Thursday night, there were 374 active cases in the county with 64 patients hospitalized and 20 patients in the ICU. There have been 29 deaths related to COVID-19 with 2,858 patients recovered.  

Santa Maria, with a population of 107,408, has been the hardest hit city in the region with 1,275 total cases. Santa Barbara, with a population of 91,350, has seen 334 cases. 

San Luis Obispo County schools learned Wednesday that the county public health office was denying their bid to resume athletic activities due to the pandemic. Most public schools in that county had hoped to resume some activities on Monday.

A pair of area private schools had already began bringing student-athletes back to their campuses last month. St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria and Mission Prep in San Luis Obispo both began football conditioning camps on June 22. Mission Prep was contacted by San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday and asked to suspend its summer conditioning camp, which the school did. 

St. Joseph athletic director Tom Mott said Friday that his school was planning to continue its summer conditioning camps.

All athletic activities in the area were shut down on March 12 as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold in the United States. In-school instruction was suspended on March 16 and the rest of the spring sports season and school year was eventually canceled later in the spring. 

Senior Spotlight Series: Celebrating the area's top senior student-athletes

Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. The athletes featured here were their school's nominee for Athlete of the Year or Student Athlete of the Year for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table's end-of-year banquet that has been canceled due to the outbreak.

Player of the Decade: We're looking for the top player of the last 10 seasons

The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County over the last 10 seasons of high school ball.

See who our nominees are thus far.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News