New league – same dominating results for the Lompoc Braves.
After years of owning the Los Padres League, the Braves clinched at least a share of the Channel League championship on Homecoming and senior night by trouncing San Marcos 47-7 on Friday at Huyck Stadium.
The win improved Lompoc’s record to 7-2 overall and kept them as the lone current unbeaten in the revamped league. Along with its string of dominance in the LPL, the Braves have now won or shared the league championship in the last nine seasons.
Braves head coach Andrew Jones has long had success against the Royals. Yet, considering how many close games San Marcos has played all season long, Jones let it be known that this was a Royals team the Braves couldn’t take lightly.
“Obviously, knowing how SM played against Dos Pueblos, this was kind of a trap game for us,” Jones said. “So I tried to keep the guys motivated and we had a solid week of practice. I was super pleased with the defense forcing those three-and-outs and takeaways.”
Lompoc collected four takeaways on the night. Offensively, the Braves wasted little time in finding the end zone.
On the game’s first play, Cameron Iribarren faked the handoff to Leondre Coleman and then fired the ball to Christian Tenorio – who proceeded to break loose from his defender and sprint his way to the end zone. The 58-yard strike put LHS up 6-0.
“He’s going to be a great player for us,” Jones said of Tenorio.
Then, LHS turned to the legs and power of Coleman to set up the next Braves’ scoring drive. Cullin Ranney ended the drive with his 11-yard touchdown catch from Iribarren, placing the Braves up 12-0 after the missed point after attempt.
The Braves defense would then get the ball back on the next San Marcos drive. Facing fourth-and-9, quarterback Ben Partee got picked off by Joe Schumer to kill the Royal drive. Lompoc proceeded to score on Iribarren’s 19-yard quarterback keeper run – his third combined touchdown of the night during the first.
Juan DeLuna – on a night he was among the 12 seniors honored on senior night – ended the first quarter with a sack.
Coleman then set the tone in the second quarter with a strip of the football and recovery. Coleman proceeded to barrel his way to the Royals’ 5-yard line. The junior found the end zone two plays later from five yards out and placed LHS up 26-0 with less than 11:15 left in the second quarter.
Coleman continued his dominant second quarter by taking the handoff, finding an open lane up the right side – and accelerating his way into the end zone on the 35-yard scamper that gave LHS the 33-0 lead with 7:06 left before halftime.
Iribarren would then show his escapability trait on the next LHS drive. He evaded pressure, ran circles around the next set of defenders who tried to haul him down for the sack – and dashed his way in for the 27-yard touchdown, putting LHS up 40-0 with less than 3:50 left before halftime.
Jones said this was the most dominant fast start he’s seen from the LHS offense all season long.
“I thought we executed well. I thought the efficiency was there,” Jones said. “There have been games where we were dominating but we get a holding penalty and then we’re in a second-and-16. But it was great to see other guys get on film and see what the future holds for the program.”
Luke Gardner kicked off the third quarter by snatching a deflected pass for the Braves’ second interception of the evening. From there, Braves backup quarterback Bradley Waite lobbed the ball toward the left side of the field for Christian Tenorio, who had two defenders near him. But Tenorio came down with the football – completing his second touchdown catch of the evening and giving LHS the 47-0 lead in the third.
Callin Daniels added the fourth Brave takeaway on the next Royals’ possession, also giving LHS three interceptions on the evening.
And while Iribarren and Coleman ate up a majority of the rushing yards on offense, the Braves offensive line were the ones credited for clearing the running path for both.
One of those linemen was Gera Hernandez, who was one of the 12 seniors honored before the game.
“That’s what I was looking forward to: My senior night,” Hernandez said. “I was looking forward to seeing my family out there and giving them a good game.”
On the Homecoming end, the 2018 Homecoming King was Ryan Gordon. The Queen winner was Anairis Rodriguez – whose winning nod was announced at halftime.
Jones raved about Gordon winning the King nod, considering the obstacles he’s endured to win the award.
“I’ve known him and his family since he was born,” Jones said. “He was born with special needs and I remember when he was my son’s age, I used to go to his elementary school and teach Ryan how to do pushups and how to get him physically active. To see him grow and mature and persevere – he also lost his father over the summer to brain cancer – it’s just awesome. I want to congratulate him. Our kids and faculty have embraced him.”
Lompoc will now prepare for the annual Big Game at Huyck Stadium against Cabrillo set for 7 p.m. A Brave win secures their eighth straight season of finishing a league season unbeaten.